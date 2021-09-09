NORTH LIBERTY — For years now a sign for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) has stood in the corner of a farm field on the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road in North Liberty. “Coming Soon,” it says.
In the wake of a 4-1 decision by the State Health Facilities Council on Tuesday, Aug. 31, “soon” may be 2025 for a 300,000 square-foot, 48-bed hospital to be opened on that parcel of land, which has been owned by UIHC for at least a decade.
An Iowa a Certificate of Need must be issued by the Council before construction of such a facility can begin. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH): “Certificate of Need is a regulatory review process that requires application to the Department of Public Health for and receipt of a certificate of need prior to the offering or development of a new or changed institutional health service. Potential applicants include hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient surgery centers or anyone purchasing medical equipment valued above $1.5 million. Projects proposed by providers are reviewed by department staff and the State Health Facilities Council against the criteria specified in the law.”
The council itself is a five-member panel appointed by the governor to a six-year term and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The council is charged with assuring growth and changes in the state’s healthcare system occurs in an “orderly, cost-effective manner, and that the system is adequate and efficient,” according to the IDPH.
The council initially denied the UIHC’s proposal with a 3-2 decision against in February. At the time the council took issue with the cost of the project and expressed concerns of the UIHC having too great of a presence in a “saturated” healthcare market. The new hospital will be less than 10 miles from the main UIHC complex in Iowa City and will sit near the UIHC’s Rehabilitation Hospital and Iowa KidSight facility, both in Oakdale, as well as an Urgent Care facility and Pediatric Associates clinic, both operated by UIHC in Coralville. The hospital also adds to a list of about a dozen hospitals and surgery centers in the Corridor.
Shortly after the vote council member Carol Earnhardt, who voted against the hospital, resigned. Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Kelly Blackford, from Linn County to fill the vacancy two months later.
UIHC then submitted a revised application adding a dozen more beds and an additional 60,000 square feet to the four-story building. The estimated $230 million hospital will feature in-patient units, surgical services, an emergency department, labs, pharmacy, research, and education spaces, plus clinics and faculty offices.
UIHC’s CEO Suresh Gunasekaran and Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards pled their case during the seven-hour hearing stating the new hospital will help with a shortage of beds at the main hospital while pledging to continue to support local hospitals, which frequently refer specialty cases to the UIHC.
Those same local hospitals argued against it however with Eric Briesemeister, CEO of Unity Point’s Jones Regional Medical Center (in Anamosa) being quoted as saying “This new hospital will compete for primary care because that’s what they do today in the current hospital. And that is what they will do tomorrow.”
Sean Williams, CEO of Mercy-Iowa City stated the UIHC was claiming to need additional space for complex care needs while at the same time increasing its own primary and secondary care services. Williams was quoted as saying the new hospital would be “devastating to Mercy Iowa City,” and “extremely harmful to the Corridor region. It over time would reduce options and reduce choice.”
Supporters for the hospital included North Liberty City Council member Brent Smith, a battalion chief with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and a state certified paramedic. Smith was quoted as saying he was “shocked” to hear opponents speaking “so negatively about the hospital they all rely on to help manage the most complicated patients.
“How can they possibly stand in front of this board and claim they do not partner or collaborate with the University of Iowa hospital?”
In a statement Gunasekaran said, “Your support of our application helped illustrate our unique, state-wide impact and our significant need for more capacity. We look forward to continuing to care for all Iowans and partnering with community hospitals across the state.”
The UIHC must now receive approval from the State Board of Regents before the project can proceed.