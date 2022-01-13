Student News Jan 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save • Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.Included was Kaleb Williams from North Liberty.The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”• Elizabeth Davis from North Liberty has been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition North Liberty Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Winter sportsAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Spring sportsFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondAxe-cade opens doors downtownAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sportsSledding Hill in uptown MV popular destination this weekARTS - Bijou Movie Theater crew weathers pandemic, looking forward to movies aheadCity holds chamber allocation over RAGBRAI funds Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.