• Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Included was Kaleb Williams from North Liberty.

The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”

• Elizabeth Davis from North Liberty has been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement!

Recommended for you