IOWA CITY– Table to Table (T2T), a Johnson County nonprofit organization rescuing over two-million pounds of food each year and feeding 22,000 people, is hosting a classic summertime event to raise awareness and funds to fight food waste and food insecurity: A night at the drive-in movies. The physically distanced gathering reinvents T2T’s Annual Benefit Dinner to provide a safe and meaningful experience to the community.
Billed as “More than a Meal,” the drive-in features a screening of “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” on the evening of Friday, June 4, at the Iowa City Airport.
The informative and entertaining documentary takes viewers around the world, showing how 1.3 billion tons of food goes to waste each year and the people fighting hardest to prevent it. Each ticket purchase helps T2T build upon the local fight to rescue food and stop the waste.
“We wanted to bring the food rescue message to light in a unique, thought-provoking event,” says Executive Director Nicki Ross. “A drive-in movie featuring a documentary about the international crisis of food waste, narrated by top chefs sharing how they make the most of every morsel- this seemed like a good match!”
Each $50 ticket admits one vehicle with up to six passengers to the drive-in. Reserve a spot by May 28 by visiting www.table2table.org/dinner or call 319-337-3400. Spots are limited. The event is presented by MidWestOne Bank and hosted, in partnership, with local nonprofits Summer of the Arts and Indian Creek Nature Center.
Purchase raffle tickets, as well, for the chance to win a community-supported agriculture share to a local veggie farm and more locally-curated prizes.
For more information about the event, visit www.table2table.org/dinner or call 319-337-3400.
Table to Table is a Johnson County volunteer-based organization keeping wholesome, edible food from going to waste by collecting it from local donor organizations and distributing it to those in need through area agencies serving the hungry, homeless and at-risk populations. Table to Table volunteers rescued and distributed well over 20 million pounds of food locally since its founding in 1996.