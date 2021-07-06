OXFORD— Clear Creek Amana (CCA) High School’s varsity softball team has once again been in the spotlight with yet another outstanding season on the diamond. Much of the players’ success can be traced back to hot summer days in “little league,” where they learned the fundamentals.
This summer, the Clipper Youth Softball Club, a CCA Community competitive softball club, has seen it’s own share of successes with its 8U, 9U, and 10U teams. The 8U team (in their first season) finished in 2nd Place at the Iowa USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) State Tournament in Des Moines while the 10U team finished ninth. The club’s 9U team competes in the Small Town State Tournament in Grinnell on Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11.
“The concept of the program is to develop softball skills under great coaching staffs, make lasting friendships and of course to have fun.” said Christina Anderson. “We travel to USSSA sanctioned and other tournaments around the Corridor and the state of Iowa.”
Tryouts for 8U, 9U, 10U, and 12U teams will be held Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Tiffin Softball Fields No. 2, 3, and 4.
Participants are encouraged to pre register (free) online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdhI7b60xbCLjjDNhYlRTyMLmF0vitepou-nf4m_Qa8B9vqsg/viewform.
While pre-registration is encouraged, walk-ins are permitted, and questions can be directed to clipperyouthsoftball@gmail.com.