WATERLOO— Liberty High’s varsity softball team scored 36 runs against Waterloo West Thursday, July 1, on the road at the Wahawks’ diamond. The Lightning blasted the Wahawks 23-1 in a three-inning game one, and followed up with a 13-1 shelling in the four-inning nightcap.
The Bolts plated four runners in the bottom of the first inning in game one, which was answered by the Wahawks with one run in the top of the second. A 12-run barrage followed in the bottom of the inning with seven more in the third to end the game early. Kennedy Daugherty and Eva Stewart nearly hit for the cycle as they each knocked out a single, a double, and a triple, missing only the homerun. However, Brynlee Slockett, Haley Schroeder, and Raquel Trolliet smashed one apiece out of the park with a three-run dinger for Trolliet and Slockett, and a two-run dinger for Schroeder. Stewart drove in five runs with four from Trolliet. Slockett and Eva Stewart produced four hits apiece with three from Schroeder, Daugherty, and Kinsley Robertson. Robertson gave up four hits and one earned run in the short contest. She walked two and dispensed five strikeouts.
The nightcap began innocently enough with one Liberty run plated in the bottom of the first, which was answered by one Wahawk runner in the top of the second for a 1-1 tie. The Bolts retook the lead, 2-1, with a runner in the bottom of the inning, but then unleashed a ten-run onslaught in the third. A final Liberty run in the fourth ended the game under the mercy rule. “Kiki” Schroeder crushed her second homer of the night, good for three-runs, and Ava Donnelly blasted a grand slam. Donnelly had three hits in total, as did Kennedy Daughtery. Daughtery pitched all four innings giving up four hits and one earned run. She walked three and issued five strikeouts.
The wins improved Liberty’s record to 20-13 ahead of a pair of non-conference games Saturday, July 3 against Davenport Central and West Delaware.
Liberty High 23, Waterloo West 1
Hits — Brynlee Slockett 4, Eva Stewart 4, Haley Schroeder 3, Kennedy Daugherty 3, Kinsley Robertson 3, Raquel Trolliet 2, Haileigh Smith 1, Ella McLaughlin 1
Singles — Robertson 3, Slockett 2, Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1, Stewart 1, Trolliet 1, McLaughlin 1
Doubles — Stewart 2, Smith 1, Slockett 1, Daugherty 1
Triples — Schroeder 1, Daugherty 1, Stewart 1
Homerun — Slockett 1, Schroeder 1, Trolliet 1
RBI — Stewart 5, Trolliet 4, Slockett 3, Schroeder 3, Robertson 3, Daugherty 2, Smith 1, Olivia Davenport 1, McLaughlin 1
Runs — Slockett 4, Schroeder 4, Kylie Hamers 3, Smith 2, Daugherty 2, Stewart 2, Trolliet 2, Robertson 1, McLaughlin 1, Ava Donnelly 1, Ella Wetjen 1
Pitching — Kinsley Robertson 3.0 IP, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts
Liberty High 13, Waterloo West 1
Hits — Kennedy Daugherty 3, Ava Donnelly 3, Haley Schroeder 2, Haileigh Smith 1, Kinsley Robertson 1, Mallory Jones 1
Singles — Daugherty 2, Smith 1, Schroeder 1, Robertson 1
Doubles — Donnelly 2, Daugherty 1, Jones 1
Homerun — Schroeder 1, Donnelly 1
RBI — Bedford 2, LeFleur 1, Allan 1
Pitching — Daugherty 4.0 IP, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts