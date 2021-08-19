NORTH LIBERTY — Co-coaches Sean McCarty and Brian Wernimont have reason to be optimistic as Liberty High’s boys golf team takes to the links this fall.
“The 2021 fall team contains the most tournament experienced players we have ever had, and we look forward to continuing to climb up the conference and state charts in search of our first boy’s player or team to make the state tourney,” they said.
The Lightning return five starters with at least one year of varsity experience, and many meets under their belts from last year. Juniors Tate Brunk and Braden O’Connor lead the squad with two years of varsity experience each. Sophomores Ryan Schmierer, JJ Grimm, and Vaughn Tyler have one year apiece. Liberty also has several freshmen trying out, as well as a few upperclassmen who have never tried out before. And, the coaches said, the impact from them is yet unknown.
“As always, the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) will have a lot of solid golfers,” the coaches said. “This is one of the first years where we feel we are able to truly keep up with the top conference teams. We hope to finish in the top third of the conference this year and make our first trip to State for a boy’s golfer.”
They added, “We have a handful of returning starters and our top three return from last year providing a nice nucleus to build on. Last year we had several seniors that helped lead on and off the course, but this year’s varsity squad may not have any seniors at all. We will take the experience we gain this year and hope to have a great two year run with many of the same players.”
Liberty will host a divisional meet at the Brown Deer Golf Course, and the hope is “home cooking will help us in the conference race as many other teams have struggled (at Brown Deer) as they are not as familiar with the course.”
The season opened on Thursday, August 12 with the MVC Super Meet at the Gardner Golf Course in Marion. Liberty’s first (of three) home meets will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7 as Cedar Rapids Xavier, City High, West High, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie, and Cedar Rapids Washington visit at 9:30 a.m. The MVC Divisional Meet is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13 with the final meet of the regular season set at Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 30.
2021 Liberty High Boys Golf Schedule (subject to change)
Monday, August 16 AT Blue Top Ridge Golf Course (Riverside) 9:00 a.m.
Thursday, August 26 AT Gardner Golf Course (Marion) 3:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 AT Irv Warren Golf Course (Waterloo) 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7 HOME (Brown Deer) 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 AT Ellis Golf Course (Cedar Rapids) 3:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 13 HOME (Brown Deer), MVC Divisional 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 20 AT The Meadows Golf Course (Asbury) 3:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27 AT Hunters Ridge Golf Course (Marion) 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 HOME (Brown Deer 3:15 p.m.