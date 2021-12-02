Lexie Willenborg shares Christmas wishes with Santa Claus Friday, Nov. 26, during an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf at the Colony Pumpkin Patch, in North Liberty, on the first day of Christmas Tree sales. “We’re planning to be open next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5),” said Katie Colony. “But we’ll only be open if needed. If we sell out this weekend, we might not be needed next weekend.” Colony said supplies of trees is tight this year due to a variety of factors. “It’s a little on the dire side,” she said. “We get them locally and in the Midwest. I ordered them back in March because I had heard some rumors the tree situation was going to be really tight. In fact, we have some friends of ours that have a similar farm down south, near Donnellson, and their tree provider couldn’t provide any for them at all.”
Santa Claus listens intently as Parker Topp, 5, of Coralville, talks about her Christmas wishes Friday, Nov. 26, during an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf at the Colony Pumpkin Patch, in North Liberty, on the first day of Christmas Tree sales. “We’re planning to be open next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5),” said Katie Colony. “But we’ll only be open if needed. If we sell out this weekend, we might not be needed next weekend.” Colony said supplies of trees is tight this year due to a variety of factors. “It’s a little on the dire side,” she said. “We get them locally and in the Midwest. I ordered them back in March because I had heard some rumors that the tree situation was going to be really tight. In fact, we have some friends of ours that have a similar farm down south, near Donnellson, and their tree provider couldn’t provide any for them at all.”
Maybe he won’t see me, Jack Kuster wanted absolutely no part of meeting Santa Claus Friday, Nov. 26, at the Colony Pumpkin Patch, in North Liberty. Instead of facing Mr. Kringle, young Kuster, 4, from North Liberty, kept a close eye on St. Nick hiding behind his sibling’s stroller.
Good dogs have Christmas wishes, too. Winnie McKnight, a five-month-old English Lab, visits Santa Claus with her (human) brother and sister Friday, Nov. 26, at the Colony Pumpkin Patch, in North Liberty. Santa’s visit coincided with the first day of Christmas Tree sales. “We’re planning to be open next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5),” said Katie Colony. “But we’ll only be open if needed. If we sell out this weekend, we might not be needed next weekend.” Colony said supplies of trees is tight this year due to a variety of factors. “It’s a little on the dire side,” she said. “We get them locally and in the Midwest. I ordered them back in March because I had heard some rumors that the tree situation was going to be really tight. In fact, we have some friends of ours that have a similar farm down south, near Donnellson, and their tree provider couldn’t provide any for them at all.”
Five-year-old Madelyn Seberger has an intense conversation with Santa Claus Friday, Nov. 26, at the Colony Pumpkin Patch, in North Liberty. Santa’s visit coincided with the first day of Christmas Tree sales. “We’re planning to be open next weekend (Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5),” said Katie Colony. “But we’ll only be open if needed. If we sell out this weekend, we might not be needed next weekend.” Colony said supplies of trees is tight this year due to a variety of factors. “It’s a little on the dire side,” she said. “We get them locally and in the Midwest. I ordered them back in March because I had heard some rumors that the tree situation was going to be really tight. In fact, we have some friends of ours that have a similar farm down south, near Donnellson, and their tree provider couldn’t provide any for them at all.”
