NORTH LIBERTY– As concerns about injuries from playing football continue to rise, so does interest in a non-contact variation around for several decades, flag football.
Recreation Director for the City of Tiffin Frank Haege along with Assistant Recreation Director Brian Motley with the City of North Liberty, and City of Coralville Athletic Coordinator Jordan Bleil joined with Executive Consultant Matt Kroul to officially launch the Supreme Flag League, a three-way partnership between the communities.
“We’re coming together and upgrading our programs and giving kids an even better overall inclusive experience with flag football,” Haege said.
The League is affiliated with the National Football League (NFL) through the NFL Flag program, currently operating 1,600 local leagues across all 50 states with over 500,000 youth athletes participating and wearing official NFL gear. A free skills camp will be hosted next month and the season runs from Sunday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 24.
“We’re going to have playoffs, we’re planning on some night games, we’re bringing Matt Kroul on as our Executive Consultant, as a face for the program– someone people can recognize to help us promote our brand,” Haege said.
Kroul is a Mount Vernon native and multi-sport athlete for the Mount Vernon Mustangs before attending the University of Iowa to play football as a defensive tackle. At Iowa, he set a program record starting 50-straight games between 2005 and 2008. Following the Hawkeyes’ 2009 Outback Bowl win, the New York Jets picked him up as a free agent. Currently he is co-owner of Kroul Farms, between Mount Vernon and Solon on Hwy. 1.
“I grew up playing flag football,” he said. “I didn’t play pee-wee football in pads, up until seventh grade it was all flag football.”
Mount Vernon had a recreation program league that helped pique his interest in helping out the fledgling Supreme Flag League.
“I’ve known Frank for many years and wanted to help out,” Kroul said. “It’s always good anytime you can get in front of kids and get them excited about competing, regardless of the sport. So, I’m excited to jump in here and see what I can do, help launch this league, restructure this league for these three communities; there’s plenty of young minds, young kids around here that can take it in, so hopefully we can get it started.”
“Flag football is growing,” Haege commented. “People are more conscious of concussions and injuries. It’s more fun than blocking and tackling at a young age, pretty much everybody can be a receiver, running back, quarterback.”
He added the NCAA is considering adding flag football as a sanctioned women’s sport. Getting an early start helps players develop the fundamentals of football, as well as how to move athletically.
“Flag football teaches you all of that: offense, defense, feet apart stance, catching, throwing; it encompasses everything the tackle game of football has, but obviously you’re not hitting or tackling anybody, which at a young age I don’t condone,” Haege contributed.
After kids sign up in their respective communities, they are divided into teams based on their communities with an eye toward making them as equal as possible. Parent volunteers serve as the coaches through the six-to-eight game season with locations rotating between City Park, in Tiffin, and the Coralville Youth Sports Complex.
“At the end of the year (season), we’ll have a playoff for each level (1st and 2nd graders, 3rd and 4th graders and 5th and 6th graders). We’ll playoff to a champion,” Haege summarized.
Haege noted typically by the time football players reach 7th grade, they’re playing in their school’s junior high program.
“So, we’re trying to fill those grade school levels,” Haege elaborated.
This is an all-inclusive program, Haege said.
“We encourage boys and girls to play flag football, and each community’s recreation program has a website where they can sign up.”
Kids are able to sign up for whichever community is most convenient for them, he added. Haege noted the league is also open for kids in Oxford and the surrounding rural areas, as well.
“If we had enough kids (interested) in Oxford, we’d have a team in Oxford. Maybe someday.”
The games are played on Sundays with practice held two days per week, depending on the coaches’ availability.
At $65 dollars, the Supreme League is more affordable than many comparable private leagues, Haege said.
Haege concluded, “We’re about half, per kid, and that includes an authentic NFL game jersey, and the flags. We are going to offer a quality product to give as many kids in the southern corridor the best experience we can in flag football.”
“They’re going to have an opportunity to have some great competition, be well-coached, and have a lot of fun,” said Kroul.
To contact the Supreme Flag football League in North Liberty, reach out to Brian Motley via email at bmotley@northlibertyiowa.org or by phone 319-626-5716 or contact the North Liberty Rec Desk at https://northliberty.recdesk.com.
In Tiffin/Oxford, the contact is Frank Haege, reachable at either fhaege@tiffin-iowa.org or 612-206-4342 or online at https://tiffioniowarecreation.com.
In Coralville, Jordan Bleil may be contacted by emailing jbleil@coralville.org or by phone at 319-248-1750 or visit www.coralville.org/76/Parks-Recreation.