OXFORD — It’s a nightmare scenario for any farmer – a “quick and simple” entry into a grain bin turning into an entrapment, and possible death. And it can happen suddenly. The most common, and most fatal way is entering a bin with the auger running.
“They can be pulled in up to their waist in 15 seconds, and completely submerged within 30 seconds,” said Dan Neenan, Director of the National Education Center for Agriculture Safety (NECAS) at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta. Neenan presented a class on grain bin rescue Monday, August 23 at the Oxford Fire Station for the Oxford Fire Department, and the Oxford First Responders. The all-volunteer group is among the latest to receive a specialized grain rescue tube system provided by Nationwide Insurance, and made possible by a donation from West Side Salvage, Inc.
The tube consists of a series of interlocking panels, which are shoved down into the grain and connected around the victim. Once fully encircled, a small auger is placed inside the tube to evacuate grain from around the victim and enabling them to be removed. As simple as this sounds, a grain bin rescue is a complex and time-consuming process taking on average 3 ½ hours.
The firefighters and first responders got a taste of what a bin rescue is like while gaining valuable hands-on experience with the tube aboard a specially built trailer Neenan brought with him. A volunteer, in a full body harness, stood in a shallow bin full of corn. Once Neenan energized an auger, the person was sucked down into the corn to about their navel within about 15 seconds. Two rescuers, also in harnesses and tied off, then entered the simulated bin and proceeded to place the panels of the tube around the victim and execute the rescue. An actual rescue can be a far more challenging situation ranging from darkness inside the bin, to finding the victim, to stifling heat well over 100 degrees. Adding to the complications, the rescuers may need to wear Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) as they would for a structure fire. Also, it may be difficult for them to hear, especially if other firefighters are cutting strategically placed openings in the bin to evacuate grain.
Providing the rescue tubes and training in their use has been a priority of the Nationwide Insurance company since 2014 said Jade Rodemeyer, a Sales Manager with Nationwide’s Agribusiness division.
“We started out raising money for one tube and we have continued to build this program whether it’s from a sponsorship perspective, but also a partnership with NECAS. We’ve built this program up but unfortunately bins get bigger, farmers get busier, and the need for rescue equipment like this continues to grow and build as well.” Nationwide is among many companies involved in the annual Grain Bin Safety Week (the third full week of February), which promotes safety on farms and commercial grain-handling facilities. “Our mission within the Grain Bin Safety Week Team is zero lives lost. Will we get there? Probably not, but as an organization that supports agriculture, we continue to make sure we do our part to educate people, to spread the word that there are safe ways to do it and reaching out to the younger generations. 20 years ago, Dad would say, ‘go in and level that off,’ and we didn’t think anything of it. The 5,000-bushel bins are hard to find these days, now they’re half-a-million bushel and the exposures (to danger) are greater. This program continues to provide good rescue equipment, but more importantly the training to go with it,” Rodemeyer said.
For West Side Salvage, it was a natural fit to partner with Nationwide.
“We’ve been involved with Nationwide Insurance taking care of large losses for them, so we’ve been involved in this program since the first year they had it,” said Gene Schwers with West Side. “Our major focus is Ag and grain and commodity losses, and a lot of that is for the insurance industry. Throughout the course of all of that we do get involved in times where there are incidents where somebody’s been hurt or a fatality, so it’s a good fit for our business to help out with the safety side of the grain side.”
West Side purchased the rescue tube and mini auger, and Nationwide selected the Oxford Fire Department from a competitive grant program. The tube itself is roughly $5,000, however most fire departments also need to purchase full body harnesses, rope and pulley systems, and maybe even other equipment such as a four-gas monitor (to evaluate the environment inside the grain bin, which may be oxygen deficient) or specialized rescue saws. “This is just a small piece of the financial commitment, said these fire departments will make,” said Rodemeyer, “But it takes a lot of pancake breakfasts to raise enough money for a tube like this. It takes a lot of sponsors and a lot of partners to make this happen. As of today (Monday, August 23) we have enough funds raised for 54 tubes this year, so it’s been a fantastic year; West Side Salvage is a longtime partner of ours and sponsor of Grain Bin Safety Week.”
Nationwide runs a competitive grant program annually from January through the end of April for departments to apply or be nominated. “We get about 1,000 nominations every year, so when we can award 50, we still have a long way to go.” According to Nationwide, over152 rescue tubes have been awarded in 29 states with at least four farmers saved by the devices since 2014.
Prevention, of course, is always preferable to tragedy and the Oxford Fire Department has posted the following advice on their Facebook page:
“General Safety Precautions for all Grain Workers: Stay out of grain bins, wagons, and trucks while unloading equipment is running. Break up crusted grain from outside the bin with a long pole. If it is necessary to enter the grain, shut off the electrical power, wear a harness and dust mask, and find a partner to stand outside. If your partner or family member becomes trapped or unconscious in a grain bin, call 911 for help. Do not attempt to reach the victim without adequate training and safety equipment.”
“It sounds like it’s about a $10,000 deal here (tube, auger, and training), so that’s something we couldn’t afford right now, so it’s great,” said Oxford Fire Chief Jim Hennes. The 17-member all-volunteer department responds to approximately 300 calls per year, mostly Emergency Medical Services (EMS) runs for the First Responders. Applications for new members are being accepted.