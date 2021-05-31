FAYETTE COUNTY– A head-on collision Friday, May 28, claimed three lives.
According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a 2010 Chevy Impala driven by 65-year-old Terri Westfall of North Liberty was northbound on Hwy. 150 south of Nature Road, and north of West Union when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2021 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer truck driven by 37-year-old Lamothe Guito of Orlando, Fla.
Westfall, 18-year-old Ashleigh Rensing of North Liberty, and 9-year-old Alli Olson of Amana were pronounced dead at the scene. Seth Olson, 15, of Amana, was transported by Tristate Regional EMS to Gundersen Hospital.
Rensing was a student at Liberty High School as is Seth Olson. Alli Olson was a fourth grader at Heritage Christian School in North Liberty.
Guito was uninjured.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Fire Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, New Hampton Funeral Home, and Bill’s Towing of Decorah assisted at the scene with the ISP.
As of deadline, the accident was still under investigation.