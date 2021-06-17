CEDAR FALLS — Liberty High’s varsity baseball team moved to 6-7 on the season after a doubleheader split with Cedar Falls High School Friday, June 11 in Cedar Falls.
TJ Kimm slapped a trio of singles to lead Liberty at the plate in game one with two hits apiece for Brody Fishman and Noah Kirk, but the Lightning fell 8-7 to the Tigers. Fishman also had a pair of RBIs in the contest, which saw the Bolts put Kolton Fangman, Jacob Turgasen, Shane Alberts, and Bo Gryp on the mound. Turgasen took the loss with 2.2 innings after giving up three hits and two runs (one earned).
Liberty rallied back for a 7-4 nightcap win
Hayden Vickroy had two hits for Liberty in the nightcap while Jack Funke smashed a double. Ian Gates took the win with three innings of work giving up three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts.
Cedar Falls 8, Liberty High 7
Hits — TJ Kimm 3, Brody Fishman 2, Noah Kirk 2, Jack Funke 1, Cody Schroeder 1, Garret Roggy 1, Ian Gates 1
Singles — Kimm 3, Fishman 2, Funke 1, Schroeder 1, Roggy 1, Kirk 1, Gates 1
Doubles — Kirk 1
Runs —Fishman 1, Hayden Vickroy 1, Roggy 1, Kirk 1, Gates 1, Luke Meyers 1, Evan Chandler 1
RBI — Fishman 2, Funke 1, Kimm 1, Vickroy 1, Kirk 1, Gates 1
Pitching — Kolton Fangman 3 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Jacob Turgasen 2.2 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 0 walks, 0 strikeouts. Shane Alberts 1 IP, 2 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts. Bo Gryp 1 IP, 1 hit, two earned runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout
Liberty High 7, Cedar Falls 4
Hits — Hayden Vickroy 2, Brody Fishman 1, Jack Funke 1, TJ Kimm 1, Boyd Skelley 1
Singles — Vickroy 2, Fishman 1, Kimm 1, Skelley 1
Doubles — Funke 1
Runs — Luke Meyers 2, Keian Secrist 1, Kimm 1, Vickroy 1, Klein Thoensen 1, Skelley 1
RBI — Fishman 1, Cody Schroeder 1
Pitching — Ian Gates (W) 3 IP, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, Jack Turgasen 3 IP, 4 hits, 3 earned runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts. Luke Bollier 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strike out