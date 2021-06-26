CEDAR FALLS— Liberty High’s varsity softball team dipped to 17-9 on the season after a doubleheader loss to the Cedar Falls Tigers at the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Cedar Falls on Tuesday, June 22. Cedar Falls took the opener 12-2 and held on for a 6-5 win in the nightcap.
The Bolts struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning of game one, and enjoyed the 1-0 lead until the top of the third when a Tiger bounded across the dish to tie. Three more Cedar Falls runners were plated in the top of the fourth for a 4-1 lead, but it was the Tigers’ eight-run effort in the sixth inning, which sealed Liberty’s fate. One Liberty run scored in the bottom of the sixth and final inning under the mercy rule. Kennedy Daugherty led at bat with two hits including a double, and an RBI for driving home Haileigh Smith. Kinsley Robertson also put up two hits with one from Eva Stewart. Kylie Hamers also had an RBI, scoring Daugherty. Robertson took the loss giving up eight hits and a dozen runs (five earned), walking three, and issuing three strikeouts.
Liberty led again early in the nightcap with three runs in the top of the first, which was answered by a pair of Tiger runs in the bottom half of the inning. Cedar Falls took the lead with two runs in the fourth before the Lightning tied the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth, and took a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Two Cedar Falls players were plated in the bottom of the seventh for the 6-5 win over the Lightning.
Ella McLaughlin belted out a pair of doubles and drove in one run to lead Liberty at the plate while Robertson drove in two runners. Daugherty pitched four innings giving up four hits and four earned runs, walking four, and striking out one while Robertson worked 1.2 innings giving up three hits and two earned runs, walked one, and struck out two.
Cedar Falls 12, Liberty High 2
Hits — Kennedy Daugherty 2, Kinsley Robertson 2, Eva Stewart 1
Singles — Robertson 2, Daugherty 1, Stewart 1
Doubles — Daugherty 1
Runs —Haileigh Smith 1, Daugherty 1
RBI — Daugherty 1, Kylie Hamers 1
Pitching — Kinsley Robertson 5.2 IP, 8 hits, 12 runs (5 earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts
Cedar Falls 6, Liberty High 5
Hits — Ella McLaughlin 2, Haileigh Smith 1, Brynlee Slockett 1, Kinsley Robertson 1, Olivia Davenport 1, Ava Donnelly 1, Raquel Trolliet 1, Eva Stewart 1
Singles — Smith 1, Slockett 1, Robertson 1, Davenport 1, Donnelly 1, Trolliet 1, Stewart 1
Doubles — McLaughlin 2
Runs —Trolliet 2, Smith 1, Slockett 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1
RBI — Robertson 2, Haley Schroeder 1, Donnelly 1, McLaughlin 1
Pitching — Daugherty 4.0 IP, 4 hits, 4 earned runs, 4 walks, 1 strikeout. Robertson 1.2 IP, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. Stewart 1.0 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout