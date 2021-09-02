COSGROVE- Tim Burns was born on Feb. 6, 1962, to Kenneth and Joan Skow Burns. He was a 1981 graduate of the Clear Creek High School and married Kathy Colbert in 1988. He worked for the City of Iowa City, owned a lawn care and snow removal service, and worked the family farm.

Tim died on Dec. 1, 2018 but left behind a lifetime of memories.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, the Tim Burns Memorial Tractor Ride forms a tractorcade in his honor. Tim enjoyed tractorcades, tractor pulls, and rode in WMT radio’s 2018 Tractorcade event. The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church Hall, in Cosgrove, and passes through Windham and Oxford before ending at St. Peter’s.

Organizers Pat Mougin, 319-325-4687; Guy Goldsmith, 319-430-5106; Jim Burns, 319-721-8206; Jim Stockman, 319-631-0099; and Pat Burns, 319-330-4255, request participants RSVP by calling or texting by Sept. 3.

If trailering a tractor to the event, participants are asked for advance notice for accommodations as space in Cosgrove may be limited.

“He was a hard-working, amazing man and a friend to everyone,” said Goldsmith, Tim’s brother-in-law.

