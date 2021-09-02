This Farmall Super M was bought new by Kenneth Burns in 1953 and has stayed in the Burns family ever since. Kenneth’s son Tim died in 2018 and the tractor was lovingly restored in his honor. On Sunday, Sept. 5 it will be in a tractorcade starting and finishing at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Cosgrove in his memory.
This Farmall Super M was bought new by Kenneth Burns in 1953 and has stayed in the Burns family ever since. Kenneth’s son Tim died in 2018 and the tractor was lovingly restored in his honor. On Sunday, Sept. 5 it will be in a tractorcade starting and finishing at St. Peter’s Church Hall in Cosgrove in his memory.
COSGROVE- Tim Burns was born on Feb. 6, 1962, to Kenneth and Joan Skow Burns. He was a 1981 graduate of the Clear Creek High School and married Kathy Colbert in 1988. He worked for the City of Iowa City, owned a lawn care and snow removal service, and worked the family farm.
Tim died on Dec. 1, 2018 but left behind a lifetime of memories.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, the Tim Burns Memorial Tractor Ride forms a tractorcade in his honor. Tim enjoyed tractorcades, tractor pulls, and rode in WMT radio’s 2018 Tractorcade event. The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church Hall, in Cosgrove, and passes through Windham and Oxford before ending at St. Peter’s.
Organizers Pat Mougin, 319-325-4687; Guy Goldsmith, 319-430-5106; Jim Burns, 319-721-8206; Jim Stockman, 319-631-0099; and Pat Burns, 319-330-4255, request participants RSVP by calling or texting by Sept. 3.
If trailering a tractor to the event, participants are asked for advance notice for accommodations as space in Cosgrove may be limited.
“He was a hard-working, amazing man and a friend to everyone,” said Goldsmith, Tim’s brother-in-law.