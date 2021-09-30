NORTH LIBERTY — It’s a simple problem with an as yet unknown solution: Coralville Lake is slowly, very slowly, disappearing and needs help.
The problem isn’t new, it’s been developing since the lake (created by construction of the Coralville Dam) was completed in 1958 and silt began flowing into it (a natural occurrence) from the Iowa River. In ’58 Coralville Lake had a water volume of over 402,000-acre feet. By 2000 it had diminished to 421,000-acre feet for an average loss of 1,300-acre feet per year as more and more silt settles to the bottom essentially slowly but surely filling in the lake.
Derrick Parker, and several others, have been aware of the degradation that has been occurring, and will continue to occur. In 2016 Parker founded Friends of Coralville Lake (FoCL), a 501©3 non-profit organization with a seven-member volunteer board and one part time paid employee. FoCL was started at the request of the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). While the Corps oversees the lake, dam, campgrounds, etc. their mission is flood control and low flow (drought) augmentation. The recreational benefits, including boating, fishing, and other water recreation are secondary. Maintaining the lake itself (mitigating silt build-up) is not in their charge. However, an act of Congress in 2016 paved the way for public-private partnerships with the USACE, which encouraged the Corps to work with local groups.
Jon Kounkel, President of FoCL said the group’s mission is to “improve the Coralville Lake and it’s surrounding areas.” FoCL has done several projects around the lake including restoration of the Veterans Trail, constructing a fishing pier at Tailwater, hosting a Haunted Halloween Trail at Sugar Bottom, assisting with Scout projects, and sponsoring studies of the lake by student groups. Kounkel led an informational meeting on Monday, Sept. 20 at Bobbers Grill located at Scales Pointe in North Liberty along the north shore of Coralville Lake. Included was a presentation to discuss how the lake is silting in, said Kounkel. “The lake is slowly disappearing, and we’re launching a Save the Lake campaign starting with public outreach to educate the public about the problem.” Fundraising and work toward forming a lake restoration plan will follow, he said, “to bring the lake back to its original beauty.”
Kounkel said a multi-pronged approach will be needed, which could include dredging the lake bottom, watershed management, silt traps, or a combination. “We don’t know what all we’ll have to do or what its going to cost,” he said.
Kevin Landwehr, Chief Hydrologist of the USACE’s Hydrology and Hydraulics Branch, noted the lake was designed for a 50–100-year lifespan accounting for sediment build-up. However, FoCL fears at the current rates of sedimentation Coralville Lake (already 63-years into its lifespan) could be rendered unusable in 10-20 years. Already, during dry years, lake depth can be as shallow as two-to-three feet in spots due to silting, which poses problems for boaters and others using the lake. Landwehr added this problem is by no means unique to Coralville Lake as many reservoirs were constructed around the country at about the same time and are facing similar issues. The Corps, he said, was undertaking research to find workable solutions.
Kounkel told the audience, which included local elected officials, the lake directly impacts the local economy by approximately $76 million annually according to a University of Iowa study with roughly 600 jobs directly tied to the lake. “The lake has a huge economic impact,” Kounkel said adding most lake users are from the local area with an average travel distance of under 40 miles. “It is the most-visited lake in all of eastern Iowa, it has between 400 and 500,000 visits every year.” Studies, he said, show having a lake in an area is a recruiting tool for employers seeking new hires. “Also, there’s the safety concern,” said Kounkel noting the low lake levels, less water area, and problems with E. coli and Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), which periodically require beaches to be closed.
Kounkel laid out a three-phase multi-year action plan, which started two years ago with a desire and effort to raise awareness, align key organizations focused on a potential watershed management plan (which could reduce the amount of silt entering the Iowa River and ultimately the lake). FoCL also is looking at conducting a feasibility study seeking local feedback and input while also kicking off a formal fundraising campaign. The second phase will consist of a primary fundraising campaign seeking both public and private donors while developing a lake restoration plan and evaluating options while the third phase is the implementation of the restoration plan. Kounkel said emphasizing there isn’t a firm timeline.
More information can be found on FoCL’s website – www.friendsofcoralvillelake.org and on Facebook (Friends of Coralville Lake). Also, public meetings will be held over the next year with dates/times/locations to be determined.
“Together we can save the lake!” said Kounkel.