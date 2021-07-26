Fire damaged a multi-unit townhouse at 1557 Burr Drive in North Liberty Sunday, July 25.
The North Liberty Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Solon, Coralville, Swisher, Tiffin, and Iowa City as well as the North Liberty Police Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service. The Red Cross and Joint Emergency Communications Center (J-COM) also assisted with the incident.
Firefighters enter the multi-unit townhouse at 1557 Burr Drive in North Liberty during final overhaul and extinguishment after a fire Sunday, July 25. The North Liberty Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Solon, Coralville, Swisher, Tiffin, and Iowa City as well as the North Liberty Police Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service. The Red Cross and Joint Emergency Communications Center (J-COM) also assisted with the incident.
Firefighters enter the multi-unit townhouse at 1557 Burr Drive in North Liberty during final overhaul and extinguishment after a fire Sunday, July 25. The North Liberty Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Solon, Coralville, Swisher, Tiffin, and Iowa City as well as the North Liberty Police Department and Johnson County Ambulance Service. The Red Cross and Joint Emergency Communications Center (J-COM) also assisted with the incident.
NORTH LIBERTY— North Liberty firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Sunday, July 25, at 1557 Burr Drive. According to a press release from the city of North Liberty, neighbors discovered a fire on the exterior of the building and alerted the home’s occupants who were then able to safely evacuate.
The alarm, sounded at 2:13 p.m., also brought units from Solon and Coralville.
A North Liberty police officer was first on the scene and advised the responding units of heavy fire conditions, which prompted a second alarm to go out sending firefighters and equipment from Tiffin, Swisher (Jefferson-Monroe Twp.), and Iowa City.
Upon arrival, North Liberty firefighters were able to quickly deploy hose lines and knock down the fire, which was on the front of the structure, but had also worked its way through the eaves and into the attic. During the firefighting efforts a cat was located and rescued.
Firefighters had the fire under control within 26 minutes of arrival, however multiple crews were needed due to the hot weather. The home sustained extensive fire and smoke damage, and the Red Cross was requested and is assisting the occupants. Firefighters were able to confine the fire and prevent it from spreading to the connected units. A cause for the fire or damage estimates were not available.
The Johnson County Ambulance Service, MidAmerican Energy, Hodge Construction, and the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center (JECC) also assisted with the incident.