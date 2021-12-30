CORALVILLE— The Iowa City West High and Liberty High Trojan-Bolts boys swim team closed out 2021 with another home dual meet win Monday, Dec. 20, sweeping the Cedar Falls Tigers, 128-22 (JV) and 118-52 (varsity).
Kirk Brotherton won both the 100-yard butterfly and breaststroke events. Holden Carter, Boyd Skelley, Sam Ruelas and Max Gerke won the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 500 freestyle respectively. Gerke, Nikolas Sung, Carter and Brotherton won the 200 medley relay. Carter, Andy Luo, Damon Conzemius and Brotherton won the 200 freestyle relay and Nicholas Morden, Ruelas, Lukas Swanson and Jordan Christensen won the 400 freestyle relay.
The Trojan-Bolts travel to the Waukee YMCA for a 5 p.m. dual meet on Thursday, Jan. 6, and compete in Linn-Mar’s invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, at noon. Linn-Mar visits at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Iowa City West High-Liberty High versus Cedar Falls
Team scores
Junior Varsity— Iowa City West 128, Cedar Falls 22
Varsity— Iowa City West 118, Cedar Falls 52
Individual and relay team results
JV 200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (Sam Ruelas, Joshua Trent, Michael Lee, Caden Greer), 1:54.44. 2, IC West “B” (Dillon Croco, Rhys Long, Kyle Dominy, Anthony Allou), 2:06.01. 3, IC West “C” (Joshua Morden, Lincoln Beihl, Ethan Long, Ben Barker), 2:11.32.
200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “B” (Max Gerke, Nikolas Sung, Holden Carter, Kirk Brotherton), 1:38.53. 2, IC West “A” (Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Andy Luo, Barrett Coffey), 1:39.28. 3, IC West “C” (William Chen, Gavin Keeney, Ian Caballero, Christian Janis), 1:46.42.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 1, Ian Caballero, 2:14.46. 3, Evan Pavlovec, 2:30.86. 4, Moustafa Tiea, 3:03.62.
200-yard freestyle— 1, Carter, 1:48.31. 3, Luo, 1:55.85. 5, Lee, 2:08.77.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, Trent, 2:29.30. 2, R. Long, 2:31.00. 3, Hayden Kupka, 2:40.43.
200-yard IM— 3, Ruelas, 2:10.42. 4, Lukas Swanson, 2:13.84. 5, Chen, 2:21.11.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, Janis, 23.39. 2, Kyle Chi, 24.66. 3, Greer, 24.98. Keeney, 25.34. Nicholas Morden, 25.51. Allou, 26.19. Trent, 26.73. Jack Pottebaum, 26.86. E. Long, 26.88. Croco, 27.02. Owen Skelley, 27.30. J. Morden, 27.63. Barker, 27.88. Braxton Klein, 27.91. Ben Vogel, 28.12. Hans Rouwenhorst, 28.55. Christian Ralph, 28.71. Marcus Anderson, 29.59. Pavlovec, 30.00. Riley Dorman, 30.30. Clayton Phillips, 32.83. Thomas Fowler, 33.04. Joseph Lin, 33.78. Carter Morgan, 34.59.
50-yard freestyle— 1, B. Skelley, 22.39. 2, Damon Conzemius. 22.74. 3, Sung, 22.96.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 1, Conzemius, 56.53. 2, Sung, 56.90. 5, E. Long, 1:14.70. Dominy 1:10.23.
100-yard butterfly— 1, Brotherton, 52.89. 2, Christensen, 54.56. 3, B. Skelley, 57.65.
JV 100-yard freestyle— 1, Janis, 55.03. 2, Kupka, 1:01.47. 3, Rouwenhorst, 1:05.33. Lee, 56.43. Luke Johnson, 1:00.35. Barker, 1:03.97. Vogel, 1:04.55. Pottebaum, 1:04.61. O. Skelley, 1:05.23. Ralph, 1:06.87. Klein, 1:07.58. Anderson, 1:09.12. Dorman, 1:10.79. Fowler, 1:18.00. Tiea, 1:19.27. Morgan, 1:19.83. Phillips, 1:25.59.
100-yard freestyle— 1, Ruelas, 53.15. 3, Caballero, 53.96. 6, N. Morden, 56.39.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Gerke, 4:47.58. 2, Christensen, 5:07.54. 4, Allou, 5:37.90.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (N. Morden, Kupka, Croco, Johnson), 1:44.73. 2, IC West “B” (Pottebaum, Ralph, Rouwenhorst, Barker), 1:55.03. 3, IC West “C” (Tiea, Anderson, Klein, O. Skelley), 2:00.12. IC West “D” (Fowler, Morgan, Vogel, Pavlovec), 2:11.00.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Carter, Luo, Conzemius, Brotherton), 1:30.66. 2, IC West “B” (B. Skelley, Coffey, Gerke, Swanson), 1:31.20. 3, IC West “C” (Caballero, Janis, Trent, Chi), 1:36.92.
JV 100-yard backstroke— 1, Chi, 1:06.32. 2, Dominy, 1:11.12. 3, Beihl, 1:16.66.
100-yard backstroke— 2, Coffey, 58.73. 4, Chen, 1:01.49. 5, Keeney, 1:04.37.
JV 100-yard breaststroke— 1, Coffey, 1:14.33. 2, Swanson, 1:16.15. 4, Luo, 1:19.56. Johnson, 1:16.40. R. Long, 1:18.40. J. Morden, 1:19.97. Lin, 1:40.03.
100-yard breaststroke— 1, Brotherton, 1:02.57. 4, Gerke, 1:08.38. 6, Holden, 1:09.39.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Greer, R. Long, E. Long, Johnson), 4:13.91. 2, IC West “C” (Klein, O. Skelley, Ralph, Rouwenhorst), 4:25.76. 3, IC West “B” (Beihl, Pottebaum, J. Morden, Dominy), 4:31.66. IC West “D” (Anderson, Fowler, Morgan, Dorman), 4:58.11. IC West “E” (Lin, Tiea, Phillips, Pavlovec), 5:38.36.
400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (N. Morden, Ruelas, Swanson, Christensen), 3:30.52. 2, IC West “B” (Chen, Keeney, Conzemius, Sung), 3;31.31. 4, IC West “C” (Allou, Kupka, Lee, Chi), 3:55.68.