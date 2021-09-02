DUBUQUE- The combined forces of Iowa City West High and Liberty High opened the 2021 girls swimming and diving season with a dominating win over Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Dubuque. The Trojan Bolt varsity won, 148-38, while the junior varsity (JV) winning, 137-19, for the sweep.
Scarlet Martin, Olivia Taeger and Jade Roghair got the season off to a good start beating the state meet qualifying times in four events. Martin automatically qualified with a 2:08.73 win in the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and a 58.96 second winning effort in the 100-yard backstroke. Taeger qualified in the 500-yard freestyle with a winning time of 5:13.57, and Roghair qualified in the 200-yard freestyle with a winning time of 1:56.45. Roghair also won the 100-yard freestyle in 54.52 seconds.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) established the qualifying time standards for the 2021 season after determining the average of the 16th-place (last scoring) times from the last five state meets.
Ella Hochstetler was a double winner, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 25.06 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly in 59.65 seconds. Also posting varsity wins were Makala Hajek in the 100-yard breaststroke, with a time of 1:12.67, and Sam Klein in the one-meter diving, with a score of 226.20.
The team swept the relay events as Taeger, Averie Bilskemper, Martin and Lauren Trent won the 200-yard medley in 1:53.98; Hailey Noel, Bella Friessen, Hajek and Roghair won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:45.65; and Trent, Heidi Du, Hochstetler and Roghair took the 400-yard freestyle in 3:45.41.
The combined Waterloo East and Waterloo West team visits the Coralville Recreation Center for a 6 p.m. dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 6. The Trojan Bolts travel to Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 7, for a 6 p.m. dual meet with the J-Hawks, and host the Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.
Team scores, junior varsity- Iowa City West 137, Dubuque Hempstead 19
Team scores, varsity- Iowa City West 148, Dubuque Hempstead 38
JV 200-yard medley relay- 1, IC West “B” (Lucy Schau, Zoe Scott, Liz Eggleston, Bodie Robbins), 2:09.04. 2, IC West “C” (Emma Selby, Megan O’Neill, Hanah Kitamoto, Laney Robbins), 2:14.89. IC West “D” (Genna Ray, Bryn Russell, Olivia Bayon, Claire Wubbena), 2:23.16. IC West “A” (Huilin Cui, Sabrina Du, Nikki Pinter, Melia Drugg), DQ.
200-yard medley relay- 1, IC West “B” (Olivia Taeger, Averie Bilskemper, Scarlet Martin, Lauren Trent), 1:53.98. IC West “A” (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Ella Hochstetler, Hailey Noel), 1:54.75. 4, IC West “C” (Abbie Chidister, Bella Friessen, Karen Liu, Jessica Nauman), 2:03.51.
JV 200-yard freestyle- 1, Maggie Greer, 2:07.54. 2, Cui, 2:18.86. 3, Pinter, 2:25.91. O’Neill, 2:22.47. Aviva Fraer, 2:27.59. Sidney Nash, 2:51.31.
200-yard freestyle- 1, Jade Roghair, 1:56.45 (Q). 2, Kolby Reese, 2:01.25. 3, Heidi Du, 2:09.17. Hope Eldridge, 2:36.70. Russell, 2:37.03.
JV 200-yard IM- 1, Wilkins, 2:25.81. 2, Scott, 2:30.35. 3, S. Du, 2:33.20. Schau, 2:35.78. Claire Hahn, 2:51.09.
200-yard IM- 1, Martin, 2:08.73 (Q). 2, Hajek, 2:14.32. 3, Bilskemper, 2:25.38.
JV 50-yard freestyle- Liu, 27.60. 2, Nauman, 27.84. 3, Drugg, 27.86. Anja Rumping, 28.12. Jordan Smith, 29.28. Elle Christensen, 29.83. Kaitlynn Johnston, 30.76. Wubbena, 31.05. Fraer, 31.08. Rachel Swack, 31.14. Kitamoto, 31.53. Miranda Feng, 31.57. Bayon, 31.76. Anna Song, 31.80. Carmen Sieren, 32.22. Ava Hatch, 32.38. Kate Flannery, 32.74. Kate Gleason, 32.97. L. Robbins, 33.09. Kendra Gordon, 33.13. Lauran Maras, 33.26. Jocelyn Klein, 34.71. Amie Zerwic, 34.83. Katie Nims, 35.27. Sidney Nash, 35.59. Jinann Abudagga, 37.02. Julia Ortiz-Luna, 37.10. Grace Delowery, 38.57. Sydney Barker, 48.23. Russell, DQ.
50-yard freestyle- 1, Hochstetler, 25.06. 2, Taeger, 25.35. 3, Trent, 26.33.
JV 1-meter diving- 1, Kamila Swanson, 167.30. Marissa Goodale, 127.85. Samantha Gumpper, 108.70.
1-meter diving- 1, Sam Klein, 226.20. Aimee Varga, 201.90. 4, Ainsley Young, 180.10.
JV 100-yard fly- 1, Maddy Grueter, 1:05.01. 2, Chidister, 1:09.32. 3, Friessen, 1:09.33.
100-yard fly- 1, Hochstetler, 59.65. 2, Liu, 1:02.47. 3, Noel, 1:04.71.
JV 100-yard freestyle- 1, Nauman, 1:00.76. 2, Pinter, 1:02.86. 3, Drugg, 1:03.67. B. Robbins, 1:03.94. Johnston, 1:09.58. Wubbena, 1:09.65. Song, 1:10.30. Bayon, 1:10.30. Kitamoto, 1:10.43. Sieren, 1:10.89. Feng, 1:11.21. Genna Ray, 1:13.21. L. Robbins, 1:13.55. Hatch, 1:14.76. Flannery, 1:14.87. Zerwic, 1:15.24. Gleason, 1:16.02. Gordon, 1:16.03. Nims, 1:22.61. Klein, 1:23.02.
100-yard freestyle- 1, Roghair, 54.52. 2, H. Du, 59.55. 4, Greer, 1:00.26.
500-yard freestyle- 1, Taeger, 5:13.57 (Q). 2, Trent, 5:23.54. 3, Grueter, 5:49.01.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay- 1, IC West “A” (Scott, Cui, Schau, Selby), 1:57.03. 2, IC West “B” (Fraer, Eldridge, Feng, L. Robbins), 2:05.68. 3, IC West “C” (Kitamoto, Ray, Wubbena, Bayon), 2:07.73. IC West “D” (Christensen, Song, Swack, Flannery), 2:03.73. IC West “E” (Johnston, Maras, Nims, Rumping), 2:08.50.
200-yard freestyle relay- 1, IC West “B” (Noel, Friessen, Hajek, Roghair), 1:45.65. 2, IC West “C” (H. Du, Greer, B. Robbins, Grueter), 1:51.66. IC West “A” (Martin, Liu, Bilskemper, Reese), DQ.
JV 100-yard backstroke- 1, Noel, 1:08.24. 2, Chidister, 1:09.34. 3, Cui, 1:10.42. Smith, 1:12.73. Christensen, 1:21.55.
100-yard backstroke- 1, Martin, 58.96 (Q). 2, Wilkins, 1:04.75. 3, Reese, 1:07.43. Selby, 1:16.63. Eldridge, 1:18.85.
JV 100-yard breaststroke- 1, S. Du, 1:19.22. 2, Hahn, 1:23.05. 3, Scott, 1:23.64. O’Neill, 1:19.99. Schau, 1:24.00.
100-yard breaststroke- 1, Hajek, 1:12.67. 2, Friessen, 1:18.43. Bilskemper, DQ.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay- 1. IC West “A” (S. Du, Drugg, Eggleston, O’Neill), 4:18.69. 2, IC West “B” (Fraer, Eldridge, Russell, Feng), 4:46.45. 3, IC West “C” (Christensen, Hatch, Nims, Hahn), 5:00.45. IC West “E” (Klein, Abudagga, Smith, Gleason), 5:08.53. IC West “D” (Nash, Zerwic, Gordon, Sieren), DQ.
400-yard freestyle relay- 1, IC West “A” (Trent, H. Du, Hochstetler, Roghair), 3:45.41. 2, IC West “B” (Taeger, Greer, Wilkins, Reese), 3:52.33. 4, IC West “C” (Pinter, Nauman, Chidister, Grueter), 4:05.15.