CORALVILLE— Senior Night for the Iowa City West High and Liberty High boys swim team ended in victory over Linn-Mar on Jan. 11 as the varsity reigned, 96-74.
Seniors Connor Ahrens, Kirk Brotherton, Gabriel Bruns, William Chen, Jordan Christensen, Barrett Coffey, Damon Conzemius, Kyle Dominy, Caden Greer, Gavin Keeney, Hayden Kupka, Ethan Long, Andy Luo, Josh Morden, Nick Morden, Boyd Skelley, Nik Sung and Quinn Wubbena were recognized at the start of the meet for years of effort in the combined program.
It was a battle of ranked teams with the Trojan-Bolts facing stiff competition throughout, winning only five varsity events. Brotherton won the 50 freestyle, Max Gerke took the 500 freestyle and Christensen won the 100 breaststroke, while Skelley, Christensen, Holden Carter and Brotherton won the 200 medley relay and Skelley, Gerke, Conzemius and Brotherton won the 200 freestyle relay.
The University of Iowa hosts the 2022 Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet Saturday, Jan. 22, starting at noon, at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Dubuque Hempstead hosts the District Meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at noon. Tickets for 2022 district meets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, through the Tickets page on the IHSAA website. All six district sites utilize digital tickets through IHSAA partner HomeTown Ticketing.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition qualify for the state competition. The state meet is currently scheduled for Feb. 11-12 at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, in Iowa City.
Varsity— Iowa City West 96, Linn-Mar 74
JV— Iowa City West 106
Individual and relay results
JV 200-yard medley relay— IC West “A” (Nicholas Morden, Lincoln Beihl, Dillon Croco, Gabe Bruns), 2:02.01 4, IC West “C” (Jack Pottebaum, Owen Skelley, Ethan Long, Ben Vogel), 2:15.47.
200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Holden Carter, Kirk Brotherton), 1:35.11. 3, IC West “B” (Barrett Coffey, Gavin Keeney, Ian Caballero, Nikolas Sung), 1:44.24. 5, IC West “C” (William Chen, Brennen Westphal, Kyle Chi, Christian Janis), 1:50.56.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 2, Joshua Trent, 2:06.45. 3, E. Long, 2:13.86. 6, Moustafa Tiea, 2:56.26. Hans Rouwenhorst, 2:22.12.
200-yard freestyle—2, Damon Conzemius, 1:51.67. 3, Christensen, 1:51.97. 5, Andy Luo, 1:59.43.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, Chen, 2:21.34. 3, Michael Lee, 2:26.20. 5, Rhys Long, 2:29.11.
200-yard IM— 2, Carter, 2:04.00. 3, Sung, 2:07.54. 6, Keeney, 2:15.90.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, Caden Greer, 24.90. 2, Hayden Kupka, 25.30. 4, Joshua Morden, 27.25. Brennen Westphal, 26.29. O. Skelley, 26.40. Anthony Allou, 26.64. Bruns, 26.66. Connor Ahrens, 27.49. Kevin Flannery, 27.49. Beihl, 27.57. Ben Barker, 28.00. Christian Ralph, 28.32. Braxton Klein, 28.39. Riley Dorman, 28.82. Ben Vogel, 28.99. Connor Dallner, 29.14. Evan Pavlovec, 30.28. Joseph Lin, 30.66. Carter Morgan, 33.35. Clayton Phillips, 33.37. Lucia Allgood, 34.40. Frederick Gaul, 35.21.
50-yard freestyle— 1, Kirk Brotherton, 21.40. 3, B. Skelley, 22.00. 4, Janis, 23.62.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 2, Kyle Dominy, 1:08.54. 3, Dillon Croco, 1:13.40. 5, R. Long, 1:17.41.
100-yard butterfly— 2, Carter, 51.94. 3, Max Gerke, 52.88. 5, Coffey, 1:02.00.
JV 100-yard freestyle— 1, Trent, 56.20. 3, J. Morden, 59.69. 6, Pottebaum, 1:01.25. Kupka, 58.91. Barker, 1:03.00. Rouwenhorst, 1:03.05. O. Skelley, 1:03.56. Klein, 1:05.41. Vogel, 1:05.69. Ralph, 1:06.25. Beihl, 1:08.38. Dallner, 1:10.61. Tiea, 1:14.28. Morgan, 1:16.16. Lin, 1:16.53. Thomas Fowler, 1:16.95. Allgood, 1:21.39. Gaul, 1:23.44, Phillips, 1:26.78.
100-yard freestyle— 2, Conzemius, 49.97. 3, Sung, 50.31. 5, Caballero, 52.81.
JV 500-yard freestyle— 1, Allou, 5:34.01. 4, N. Morden, 5:55.47. 6, Bruns, 6:51.09. Pavlovec, 7:07.43.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Gerke, 4:53.78. 3, Lukas Swanson, 5:08.78. 5, Luo, 5:20.99.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “B” (Dominy, Lee, J. Morden, Allou), 1:47.13. 2, IC West “C” (Pottebaum, Bruns, Kupka, Westphal), 1:47.22. 3, IC West “A” (R. Long, Croco, E. Long, Trent), 1:47.33. IC West “G” (Ralph, Rouwenhorst, O. Skelley, Tiea), 1:54.69. IC West “E” (Flannery, Fowler, Gaul, Klein), 2:03.53. IC West “D” (Beihl, Allgood, Dallner, Dorman), 2:03.75. IC West “F” (Lin, Morgan, Pavlovec, Phillips), 2:11.17.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (B. Skelley, Gerke, Conzemius, Brotherton), 1:27.20. 3, IC West “B” (Caballero, Janis, Swanson, Luo), 1:35.24. 4, IC West “C” (Chen, Greer, Chi, Keeney), 1:38.24.
JV 100-yard backstroke— 1, Chen, 1:02.27. 2, N. Morden, 1:06.35. 3, Dominy, 1:10.86. Flannery, 1:18.28.
100-yard backstroke— 2, Brotherton, 54.45. 3, Coffey, 59.16. 4, Swanson, 59.34.
JV 100-yard breaststroke— 1, Chi, 1:09.53. 2, Westphal, 1:10.95. 3, Lee, 1:14.03.
100-yard breaststroke— 1, Christensen, 57.74. 2, B. Skelley, 1:02.75. 4, Keeney, 1:05.74.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 2, IC West “A” (Croco, Allou, Trent, E. Long), 3:54.28. 3, IC West “B” (Greer, Pottebaum, J. Morden, Ahrens). 4:08.62. 6, IC West “C” (Vogel, Kupka, Tiea, Barker), 4:35.41.
400-yard freestyle relay— 2, IC West “A” (Gerke, Sung, Christensen, Conzemius), 3:15.65. 4, IC West “B” (Luo, Carter, Swanson, Coffey), 3:33.50. 5, IC West “C” (Chi, Janis, Caballero, N. Morden), 3:38.37.