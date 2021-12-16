DUBUQUE— The combined Iowa City West High and Liberty High boys swim team notched a second dual meet win of the season Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Dubuque Hempstead, sweeping the Mustangs, 126-44 (varsity) and 116-54 (JV).
Varsity winners for the Trojan-Bolts included Max Gerke (200 freestyle), Nikolas Sung (200 IM and 100 breaststroke), Holden Carter (50 freestyle), Boyd Skelley (100 butterfly), Kirk Brotherton (100 freestyle), Andy Luo (500 freestyle) and Jordan Christensen (100 backstroke). In addition, West’s JV and varsity teams swept the relay events.
Iowa City West High versus Dubuque Hempstead
Varsity— IC West 126, Hempstead 44
JV— IC West 116, Hempstead 54
Individual and relay results
JV 200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “B” (Anthony Allou, Brennen Westphal, Nicholas Morden, Luke Johnson), 1:57.32. 2, IC West “A” (Kyle Dominy, Joshua Trent, Michael Lee, Hayden Kupka), 1:57.57. 4, IC West “C” (Caden Greer, Dillon Croco, Christian Janis, Ethan Long), 2:05.18. IC West “D” (Jack Pottebaum, Nathan Chen, Joshua Morden, Christian Ralph), 2:12.29.
200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (Holden Carter, Nikolas Sung, Kirk Brotherton, Boyd Skelley), 1:38.61. 2, IC West “B” (Damon Conzemius, Barret Coffey, Andy Luo, Quinn Wubbena), 1:46.37. 4, IC West “C” (Lukas Swanson, Gavin Keeney, Sam Ruelas, Ian Caballero), 1:48.07.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 1, William Chen, 2:03.62. 3, E. Long, 2:23.51. 5, Dominy, 2:25.57. Gabe Bruns, 2:15.50. Chen, 2:27.95.
200-yard freestyle— 1, Max Gerke, 1:45.91. 2, Jordan Christensen, 1:46.80. 4, Brotherton, 1:51.20.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, Kyle Chi, 2:24.92. 2, Lee, 2:26.80.
200-yard IM— 1, Sung, 2:04.74. 2, B. Skelley, 2:08.79. 3, Conzemius, 2:18.04.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, Caballero, 24.15. 2, Christian Janis, 24.75. 3, William Chen, 25.41. Greer, 24.70. Trent, 25.70. Owen Skelley, 28.49. Ralph, 28.60. Lincoln Beihl, 28.62. Ben Barker, 28.71. Marcus Anderson, 28.71. Braxton Klein, 29.53. Evan Pavlovec, 29.86. Riley Dorman, 31.64. Connor Dallner, 31.68. Thomas Kerns, 23.56. Clayton Phillips, 33.89. Joseph Lin, 25.23. Carter Morgan, 36.64. Thomas Fowler, 37.53. Frederick Gaul, 38.81.
50-yard freestyle— 1, Carter, 22.85. 2, Wubbena, 22.92. 4, Luo, 23.51.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 1, Keeney, 1:05.01. 2, Chi, 1:07.55. Westphal, 1:13.59.
100-yard butterfly— 1. B. Skelley, 52.45. 2, N. Morden, 57.62. 4, Connor Ahrens, 1:01.35. Rouwenhorst, 1:04.33. Pottebaum, 1:04.76. Kevin Flannery, 1:05.35. Ralph, 1:07.14. Anderson, 1:08.04. Beihl, 1:08.17. O. Skelley, 1:08.28. Klein, 1:09.75. Pavlovec, 1:10.18. Dorman, 1:12.31. Dallner, 1:14.74. Kerns, 1:17.53. Morgan, 1:23.65. Moustafa Tiea, 1:23.93. Lin, 1:24.23. Fowler, 1:24.98. Phillips, 1:28.18. Gaul, 1:34.31.
100-yard freestyle— 1, Brotherton, 47.03. 3, Carter, 50.34. 4, Swanson, 51.61.
JV 500-yard freestyle— 2, Staber, 6:19.67. 4, Kupka, 6:39.82. 6, Greer, 7:26.05.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Luo, 5:09.56. 2, Conzemius, 5:17.27. 4, Coffey, 5:43.47.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Johnson, Allou, N. Morden, Kupka), 1:45.65. 2, IC West “B” (E. Long, Staber, Westphal, Trent), 1:48.18. IC West “D” (Barker, Klein, N. Chen, Dallner), 1:56.62. IC West “F” (Flannery, Ralph, Gaul, Pavlovec), 2:09.21.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Gerke, Sung, Brotherton, Christensen), 1;28.68. 3, IC West “B” (Keeney, Caballero, Wubbena, Ruelas), 1:36.51. 4, IC West “C” (Janis, W. Chen, Chi, Lee), 1:40.87.
JV 100-yard backstroke— 1, Ruelas, 59.37. 2, N. Morden, 1:11.17. J. Morden, 1:17.88. Johnson, 1:18.71
100-yard backstroke— 1, Christensen, 57.18. 2, Coffey, 58.75.
JV 100-yard breaststroke— 1, Westphal, 1:08.69. 2, Lee, 1:13.81. 5, Croco, 1:26.85. Bruns, 1:28.19. Staber, 1:29.44.
100-yard breaststroke— 1, Sung, 1:03.60. 3, Keeney, 1:09.65. 4, Trent, 1:13.57.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Johnson, Croco, Allou, Kupka), 4:07.70. 3, IC West “B” (Ahrens, Bruns, Dominy, Staber), 4:16.97. 4, IC West “C” (Pottebaum, J. Morden, E. Long, Rouwenhorst), 4:18.74. IC West “D” (Lin, Tiea, Dallner, Barker), 5:03.99. IC West “E” (Phillips, Morgan, Beihl, Dorman), 5:18.22.
400-yard freestyle— 1, IC West “A” (Christensen, Carter, B. Skelley, Gerke), 3:18.27. 2, IC West “B” (Swanson, Luo, Conzemius, Coffey), 3:29.53. 4, IC West “C” (Chi, W. Chen, Janis, Greer), 3:45.99.