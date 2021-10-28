CORALVILLE — Iowa City West High and Liberty High’s Trojan-Bolts dunked their crosstown rival – the Iowa City, City High Little Hawks Tuesday, Oct. 19 at home on Senior Night. Anja Rumping, Lauren Trent, Bodie Robbins, Marissa Goodale, Carmen Sieren, Miranda Feng, Ella Hochstetler, Nikki Pinter, Emma Selby, Olivia Taeger, Hanah Kitamoto, Hope Eldridge, Sam Klein, Kaitlynn Johnston, Scarlet Martin, Lauren Maras, and Sidney Nash were recognized in a pre-meet ceremony.
Scarlet Martin and Jade Roghair were double winners with Martin taking the 200 and 100-yard freestyle events in 1:53.44 and 51.97 seconds, and Roghair winning the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and 100-yard backstroke in 2:12.70 and 1:01.75. Roghair added to the list of State Meet qualifiers with her IM performance.
Roghair was part of the winning 200-yard medley relay with Olivia Taeger, Makala Hajek, and Ella Hochstetler in 1:53.30 and the 200-yard freestyle relay with Taeger, Martin, and Lauren Trent in 1:40.41 while Martin, Trent, Taeger, and Hochstetler won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:40.29.
Hochstetler won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.05, Taeger took the 500-yard freestyle in 5:09.29, and Averie Bilskemper won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.16 while Sam Klein won the one-meter diving competition with 236.70 points.
The Regional Diving competition is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at Dubuque Hempstead High School starting at 5:00 p.m. The Regional Swim Meet is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Clinton High School starting at Noon. The 2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet is set for Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Iowa City West High-Liberty High vs. Iowa City, City High Individual and relay results
JV 200-yard medley relay — 1, IC West “B” (Nikki Pinter, Claire Hahn, Liz Eggleston, Zoe Scott), 2:06.50. 2, IC West “C” (Genna Ray, Lucy Schau, Melia Drugg, Hope Eldridge), 2:21.40. IC West “E” (Kate Gleason, Aviva Fraer, Rachel Swack, Kate Flannery), 2:29.59. IC West “F” (Kendra Gordon, Katie Nims, Jinann Abudagga, Julia Ortiz-Luna), 2:45.65. IC West “A” (Abbie Chidister, Megan O’Neill, Bella Friessen, Bodie Robbins), DQ. IC West “D” (Emma Selby, Olivia Bayon, Elle Christensen, Laney Robbins), DQ
200-yard medley relay — 1, IC West “A” (Olivia Taeger, Makala Hajek, Ella Hochstetler, Jade Roghair), 1:53.30. 2, IC West “B” (Kolby Reese, Averie Bilskemper, Hailey Noel, Lauren Trent), 2:01.08. 4, IC West “C” (Huilin Cui, Sabrina Du, Maddy Grueter, Maggie Greer), 2:03.18
JV 200-yard freestyle — 1, Selby, 2:31.26. 2, Russell Bryn, 2:32.33. 5, Nims, 2:42.75
200-yard freestyle — 1, Scarlet Martin, 1:53.44. 3, Karen Liu, 2:06.34. 4, Heidi Du, 2:08.08
JV 200-yard IM — 1, O’Neill, 2:30.87. 3, Miranda Feng, 2:59.08
200-yard IM — 1, Roghair, 2:12.70 (Q). 2, Chidister, 2:31.72. 3, Schau, 2:32.66
JV 50-yard freestyle — 1, Noel, 27.04. 2, Nauman, 27.15. 3, Carlie Wilkins, 27.20. Drugg, 27.26. Pinter, 27.95. Anja Rumping, 28.11. S. Du, 28.47. Eldridge, 28.48. Scott, 28.50. Christensen, 28.53. Eggleston, 28.62. Cui, 28.73. B. Robbins, 29.54. Carmen Sieren, 29.56. Kaitlynn Johnston, 29.77. Selby, 29.89. Hanah Kitamoto, 30.08. Gordon, 30.35. Claire Wubbena, 30.58. Hahn, 30.72. Fraer, 31.24. Swack, 31.45. Bayon, 31.85. Ava Hatch, 31.86. Gleason, 32.00. Lauren Maras, 32.17. Kate Flannery, 32.38. Jocelyn Klein, 32.48. L. Robbins, 32.68. Sidney Nash, 33.71. Ray, 34.10. Ortiz-Luna, 37.17. Abudagga, 38.22. Grace Delowery, 38.77. Sydney Barker, 42.40
50-yard freestyle — 2, Hochstetler, 25.06. 3, Trent, 26.00. 4, Reese, 26.54
JV 1-meter diving — 1, Kamila Swanson, 184.10. 2, Marissa Goodale, 152.35. Hallie Whitehead, 147.15. Samantha Gumpper, 143.20. Dakota Zirker, DQ
1-meter diving — 1, Sam Klein, 236.70. 3, Aimee Varga, 207.15. 4, Ainsley Young, 193.30
JV 100-yard butterfly — 1, Reese, 1:03.83. 2, Friessen, 1:09.53. 3, Chidister, 1:10.19. Cui, 1:14.46
100-yard butterfly — 1, Hochstetler, 1:00.05. 2, Hajek, 1:00.51. 3, Greer, 1:02.23
JV 100-yard freestyle — 1, S. Du, 1:00.84. 2, Eggleston, 1:02.43. 3, Jordan Smith, 1:02.97. Eldridge, 1:03.83. B. Robbins, 1:05.65. Kitamoto, 1:06.35. Gordon, 1:07.58. Wubbena, 1:08.65. Fraer, 1:09.67. Flannery, 1:11.37. Gleason, 1:11.88. L. Robbins, 1:12.33. Nash, 1:12.58. Ortiz-Luna, 1:28.74. Barker, 1:39.28
100-yard freestyle — 1, Martin, 51.97. 2, Bilskemper, 56.97. 3, Nauman, 58.70
JV 500-yard freestyle — 1, Rumping, 6:29.63. 2, Drugg, 6:39.90. 3, Feng, 6:58.27. Abudagga, 7:50.52
500-yard freestyle — 1, Taeger, 5:09.29. 2, Grueter, 5:37.15. 3, Scott, 5:45.42
JV 200-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Wilkins, Nauman, Rumping, Chidister), 1:52.12. 2, IC West “B” (Eggleston, Kitamoto, Feng, Schau), 2:00.38. 3, IC West “C” (Hahn, Russell, Johnston, Maras), 2:02.43. IC West “E” (Fraer, Smith, Gordon, L. Robbins), 2:05.62. IC West “D” (Gleason, Bayon, Hatch, Swack), 2:06.98. IC West “H” (Swanson, Whitehead, Gumpper, Varga), 2:10.22. IC West “F” (Flannery, Sieren, J. Klein, Nash), 2:11.73. IC West “I” (S. Klein, Young, Goodale, Wubbena), 2:18.42. IC West “G” (Delowery, Abudagga, Ortiz-Luna, Barker), 2:39.53
200-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Roghair, Taeger, Martin, Trent), 1:40.41. 2, IC West “B” (Liu, Reese, Bilskemper, Hajek), 1:45.07. 4, IC West “C” (Noel, Friessen, Grueter, H. Du), 1:47.72
JV 100-yard backstroke — 1, Smith, 1:10.47. 2, Sieren, 1:15.56. 3, Hatch, 1:20.68. Christensen, 1:17.35. Ray, 1:22.39
100-yard backstroke — 1, Roghair, 1:01.75. 2, Wilkins, 1:01.82. 4, Liu, 1:08.73
JV 100-yard breaststroke — 1, Hahn, 1:19.73. 2, Greer, 1:19.83. 3, Schau, 1:24.96. Pinter, 1:25.44. Bayon, 1:34.80
100-yard breaststroke — 1, Bilskemper, 1:14.16. 2, Friessen, 1:16.40. 3, H. Du, 1:18.64
JV 400-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Liu, Hajek, Noel, H. Du), 3:54.39. 2, IC West “B” (Greer, Grueter, Nauman, Wilkins), 4:02.18. 3, IC West “C” (Scott, Russell, Drugg, S. Du), 4:16.58. IC West “E” (Gumpper, Ray, Barker, Whitehead), 5:20.51. IC West “D” (Smith, Christensen, Hatch, Wubbena), DQ
400-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Trent, Martin, Taeger, Hochstetler), 3:40.29. 3, IC West “B” (Eldridge, Rumping, B. Robbins, Pinter), 4:19.61. 5, IC West “C” (Maras, Johnston, Feng, Kitamoto), 4:43.51. IC West “D” (Nash, Selby, Sieren, Goodale), DQ