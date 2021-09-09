CORALVILLE — West High and Liberty High’s “Trojan-Bolts” girls swimming and diving team dunked Waterloo’s combined team (East High and West High) Thursday, Sept. 2, at home with the junior varsity (JV) and varsity winning decisively. The JV won 150-17 with the varsity posting a 150-36 victory continuing the home meet winning streak.
Scarlett Martin was a double winner in the 40-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly with times of 23.95 and 54.90 seconds respectively. Martin is already qualified for the State Meet in the 50 and 100 freestyle events as well as the fly. Makala Hajek also was a double-winner taking the 100-yard freestyle in 54.46 seconds and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:10.87. Other individual varsity winners included Lauren Trent in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.79), Olivia Taeger in the 200-yard individual medley (2:11.78), Jade Roghair in the 500-yard freestyle (5:03.83), Ella Hochstetler in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.65), and Sam Klein in the 1-meter dive (248.85 points). Roghair and Taeger are also already qualified for State in the 500-freestyle and 200-IM respectively. Kolby Reese is also a state qualifier in the 500-freestyle event.
All three varsity relays – the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle, won as well.
Carlee Wilkins, Hajek, Hochstetler, and Roghair powered the medley to victory in 1:53.76, Hochstetler, Lauren Trent, Taeger, and Martin took the win in the 200 freestyle in 1:38.82, and Martin, Roghair, Hajek, and Taeger led the way in the 400 in 3:33.96.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy visits the Coralville Recreation Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for a 6:00 p.m. meet and the Trojan-Bolts will travel across town to the Mercer Park Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 18 for City High’s invitational at noon.
Iowa City West High/Liberty High vs. Waterloo Sept. 2
Team scores Junior varsity — IC West 150, Waterloo 17
Varsity — IC West 150, Waterloo 36
Individual and relay results JV 200-yard medley relay — 1, IC West “A” (Nikki Pinter, Megan O’Neill, Huilin Cui, Melia Drugg), 2:07.53. 2, IC West “B” (Jordan Smith, Elle Christensen, Claire Hahn, Kaitlynn Johnston), 2:13.01. 3, IC West “C” (Carmen Sieren, Hanah Kitamoto, Aviva Fraer, Bryn Russell), 2:18.07. IC West “D” (Hallie Whitehead, Hope Eldridge, Ava Hatch, Rachel Swack), 2:18.33. IC West “E” (Kate Gleason, Olivia Bayon, Kate Flannery, Jinann Abudagga), 3:00.08
200-yard medley relay — 1, IC West “A” (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Ella Hochstetler, Jade Roghair), 1:53.76. 2, IC West “B” (Abbie Chidister, Averie Bilskemper, Maggie Greer, Kolby Reese), 2:02.94. 3, IC West “C” (Heidi Du, Sabrina Du, Maddy Grueter, Jessica Nauman), 2:06.00
JV 200-yard freestyle — 1, Zoe Scott, 2:07.54. 2, Liz Eggleston, 2:19.89. 3, Lucy Schau, 2:20.06. Bodie Robbins, 2:21.71.
200-yard freestyle — 1, Lauren Trent, 1:59.79. 2, Hailey Noel, 2:04.76. 3, Karen Liu, 2:05.32
JV 200-yard IM — 1, Grueter, 2:28.50. 2, Chidister, 2:30.42. 3, Cui, 2:34.41. O’Neill, 2:33.18
200-yard IM — 1, Olivia Taeger, 2:11.78. 2, Reese, 2:20.55. 3, H. Du, 2:28.77
JV 50-yard freestyle — 1, Bella Friessen, 26.66. 2, Greer, 27.07. 3, Drugg, 28.33. Anja Rumping, 27.93. Eldridge, 28.36. Schau, 28.58. Christensen, 29.06. Emma Selby, 30.20. Johnston, 30.35. Sieren, 30.66. Bayon, 30.98. Kitamoto, 31.06. Claire Wubbena, 31.32. Anna Song, 31.43. Gleason, 31.70. Flannery, 31.91. Swack, 32.03. Hatch, 32.52. Laney Robbins, 32.66. Lauren Maras, 32.68. Katie Nims, 33.09. Genna Ray, 33.41. Sidney Nash, 34.26. Julia Ortiz-Luna, 35.30. Amie Zerwic, 35.40. Grace Delowery, 37.26. Abudagga, 37.82. Sydney Barker, 49.53
50-yard freestyle — 1, Scarlet Martin, 23.95. 2, Bilskemper, 26.16. 4, Nauman, 27.71
JV 1-meter diving — 1, Kamila Swanson, 176.85. 2, Marissa Goodale, 136.60. 3, Samantha Gumpper, 116.45. Hallie Whitehead, 124.58
1-meter diving — 1, Sam Klein, 248.85. 3, Aimee Varga, 171.00. 4, Ainsley Young, 159.15.
JV 100-yard butterfly — 1, Greer, 1:03.71. 2, S. Du, 1:07.95. 3, Pinter, 1:11.11. Cui, 1L11.07
100-yard butterfly — 1, Martin, 54.90. 2, Noel, 1:03.75. 3, Wilkins, 1:04.84
JV 100-yard freestyle — 1, Grueter, 1:00.24. 2, Smith, 1:01.47. 3, Drugg, 1:03.85. Eldridge, 1:04.71. Russell, 1:07.24. Kitamoto, 1:07.55. Wubbena, 1:08.80. Bayon, 1:08.80. Hahn, 1:09.18. Song, 1:10.56. Swack, 1:10.67. Robbins, 1:11.65. Flannery, 1:11.75. Maras, 1:11.87. Gleason, 1:12.22. Hatch, 1:12.91. Ray, 1:13.73. Nash, 1:14.70. Zerwic, 1:16.79. Jocelyn Klein, 1:16.84. Nims, 1:17.99. Ortiz-Luna, 1:22.20. Abudagga, 1:26.27. Barker, 1:49.34.
100-yard freestyle — 1, Makala Hajek, 54.46. 2, Hochstetler, 54.89. 3, Liu, 57.15
JV 500-yard freestyle — 1, Scott, 5:39.46. 2, Fraer, 6:27.47. 3, Selby, 6:38.14. Christensen, 7:05.30
500-yard freestyle — 1, Jade Roghair, 5:03.83. 2, Reese, 5:14.90. 3, Bilskemper, 5:33.47
JV 200-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (S. Du, Eggleston, Schau, Scott), 1:53.44. 2, IC West “B” (Hahn, Johnston, Russell, Wubbena), 2:01.74. 3, IC West “C” (Bayon, Eldridge, Hatch, Swack), 2:03.74. IC West “E” (S. Klein, Nash, Rumping, Ray), 2:08.68. IC West “D” (L. Robbins, Song, Zerwic, Flannery), 2:09.91. IC West “F” (Maras, Gleason, J. Klein, Abudagga), 2:17.03. IC West “G” (Madelyn Adams, Barker, Nims, Ortiz-Luna), 2:34.33.
200-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Hochstetler, Trent, Taeger, Martin), 1:38.82. 2, IC West “B” (Greer, Friessen, Liu, Noel), 1:46.11. 3, IC West “C” (B. Robbins, Drugg, Wilkins, Grueter), 1:50.90
JV 100-yard backstroke — 1, Pinter, 1:09.62. 2, S. Du, 1:10.04. 3, Smith, 1:10.79
100-yard backstroke — 1, Hochstetler, 1:01.65. 2, Roghair, 1:01.81. 3, Trent, 1:05.16
JV 100-yard breaststroke — 1, H. Du, 1:18.78. 2, Hahn, 1:21.91. Eggleston, 1:21.28
100-yard breaststroke — 1, Hajek, 1:10.87. 2, Taeger, 1:11.42. 3, Friessen, 1:17.28
JV 400-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Chidister, Eggleston, Pinter, Friessen), 4:07.26. 2, IC West “B” (Smith, B. Robbins, Cui, Scott), 4:09.75. 3, IC West “C” (Wubbena, Kitamoto, L. Robbins, Song), 4:41.06
400-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Martin, Roghair, Hajek, Taeger), 3:33.96. 2, IC West “B” (Reese, Bilskemper, Noel, Trent), 3:49.45. 3, IC West “C” (Nauman, Wilkins, H. Du, Liu), 3:57.27