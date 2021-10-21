CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa City West High and Liberty High’s combined girls swimming and diving team won the 2021 Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Supermeet Saturday, Oct. 16 at Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. The Trojan-Bolts topped the field with 485 team points, well ahead of runner up Cedar Rapids Kennedy with 334.
Scarlet Martin was named the Valley Division Athlete of the Year after an impressive day. Martin won the 50-yard freestyle, was second in the 100-yard backstroke and anchored the winning 200-yard freestyle relay. Martin’s 50-yard freestyle finish in 24.10 seconds broke the pool record set in 2016 (24.35) and cemented her spot in the State Meet. Her second-place finish in the backstroke in 56.56 seconds broke the pool record (58.11) set in 2010 (and assured a berth in the State Meet). Cedar Falls’ Grace Frericks won the event in 56.46 seconds tying the 2019 conference record while also breaking the pool record and qualifying for State. Frericks was named the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year. Martin, Ella Hochstetler, Olivia Taeger, and Jade Roghair won the 200-freestyle relay in 1:39.13 to break the pool record (1:39.29) set in 2011.
Roghair won both the 200-freestyle and 500-freestyle events in 1:55.15 and 5:10.00 and assured her spot in the State Meet for both events as well. Taeger won the 200-yard individual medley (IM) in a State Meet qualifying time of 2:12.58 and Sam Klein won the one-meter diving competition with 461.40 points. The diving competition was held Thursday, October 14.
Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Martin, and Hochstetler won the 200-medley relay in 1:50.87, and Kolby Reese, Hajek, Taeger, and Roghair) won the 400-freestyle relay in 3:39.52.
Coach Byron Butler and his staff, with Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Chad Derlein were named the Valley Division Staff of the Year while Cedar Falls’ Chelsea Szczyrbak and her assistants took the title for the Mississippi Division.
The combined team was also to have swimmers competing in Marshalltown on the 16th but the meet was cancelled.
The 2021 Regional Diving competition is set for Thursday, Nov. 4 at Dubuque Hempstead starting at 5:00 p.m. with the Regional Swimming meet set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Clinton High School starting at Noon.
The 2021 State Meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13, at the Marshalltown YMCA.
2021 Mississippi Valley Conference Swimming and Diving Championship
Team scores — 1, IC West, 485. 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 334. 3, Cedar Falls, 325. 4, Linn-Mar, 323. 5, Dubuque Senior, 182. 6, Wahlert Catholic, 134. 7, Iowa City, City High, 116. 8, Dubuque Hempstead, 109. 9, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 91. 10, Waterloo, 76. 11, Cedar Rapids Washington, 60
1-meter diving — 1, Sam Klein, 461.40. 9, Aimee Varga, 347.85. 11, Ainsley Young, 337.70
200-yard medley relay — 1, IC West “A” (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Scarlet Martin, Ella Hochstetler), 1:50.87. IC West “B” (Maggie Greer, Averie Bilskemper, Karen Liu, Hailey Noel), 2:01.16
200-yard freestyle — 1, Jade Roghair, 1:55.15 (Q). 2, Kolby Reese, 1:59.41. 3, Lauren Trent, 2:00.31
200-yard IM — 1, Olivia Taeger, 2:12.58 (Q). 2, Makala Hajek, 2:14.24. 9, Liu, 2:22.33
50-yard freestyle — 1, Martin, 24.10 (pool record) (Q). 3, Hochstetler, 25.02. 10, Bilskemper, 26.55
100-yard butterfly — 2, Hochstetler, 1:00.53. 3, Liu, 1:02.99. 6, Greer, 1:04.78
100-yard freestyle — 3, Taeger, 54.58. 6, Hajek, 57.02. 13, Noel, 59.49
500-yard freestyle — 1, Roghair, 5:10.00 (Q). 3, Reese, 5:15.02 (Q). 5, Trent, 5:21.21
200-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Hochstetler, Taeger, Roghair, Martin), 1:39.13 (pool record). IC West “B” (Greer, Bella Friessen, Reese, Trent), 1:46.61
100-yard backstroke — 2, Martin, 56.56 (pool record) (Q). 4, Wilkins, 1:01.78. 11, Greer, 1:06.19
100-yard breaststroke — 7, Bilskemper, 1:14.97. 11, Friessen, 1:17.15. 14, Sabrina Du, 1:17.86
400-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Reese, Hajek, Taeger, Roghair), 3:39.52. IC West “B” (Liu, Noel, Bilskemper, Trent), 3:51.23