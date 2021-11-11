CLINTON— The Iowa City West High and Liberty High Trojan-Bolts qualified swimmers and divers in eleven of a dozen events for the 2021 State Swimming and Diving Meet. The team won the Regional (state qualifying) meet Saturday, Nov. 6, in Clinton, with Jade Roghair, Scarlet Martin, Ella Hochstetler and Kolby Reese automatically qualifying with first- and second-place finishes.
Roghair won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events in 1:54.49 and 5:07.25, Martin won the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke in 54.72 seconds and 55.76 seconds, and Hochstetler was second in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly in 24.52 seconds and 57.99 seconds. Reese was second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:09.09.
Hochstetler, Olivia Taeger, Roghair and Martin won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1;37.14 to qualify and Martin, Makala Hajek, Taeger and Roghair won the 400-yard freestyle in 3:32.29, also automatically qualifying. Carlee Wilkins, Hajek, Hochstetler and Lauren Trent qualified in the 200-yard medley on time with a third-place finish in 1:50.05.
Trojan-Bolts coach Byron Butler was named the Regional Coach of the Year, while Muscatine’s Abby Lear earned Regional Athlete of the Year honors.
Sam Klein and Aimee Varga qualified in the one-meter diving event at the regional meet Thursday, Nov. 4, at Dubuque Hempstead with Klein posting a 493.35 points total, and Varga put up 397.90.
The State Meet is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Marshalltown Community YMCA/YWCA. The diving competition starts at 11 a.m. on Friday with the preliminaries of the swimming meet beginning at 5 p.m. Swimming finals begin at noon on Saturday.
Tickets are available online through the Varsity Bound website via a link on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s page, https://ighsau.org at $10 each plus a processing fee. A cash only ticket line is available onsite Friday and Saturday at $12 person. In addition, the YMCA will be charging $5 for parking. Full details can be found online at ighsau.org/news/spectator-information-for-the-2021-state-swimming-and-diving-meet/.
2021 IGHSAU Regional Meet– Clinton
Team scores— 1, Iowa City West, 484. 2, Bettendorf, 418. 3, Pleasant Valley, 376. 4, Davenport Central, 265. 5, Muscatine, 264. 6, Davenport West, 82. 7, Burlington, 71. 8, Davenport North, 66. 9, Clinton, 62
Individual and relay results
200-yard medley relay— 3, IC West (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Ella Hochstetler, Lauren Trent), 1:50.05.
200-yard freestyle— 1, Jade Roghair, 1:54.49. 3, Kolby Reese, 1:55.29. 5, Lauren Trent, 1:56.21.
200-yard IM— 3, Olivia Taeger, 2:11.59. 4, Makala Hajek, 2:13.73. 11, Karen Liu, 2:23.12.
50-yard freestyle— 2, Hochstetler, 24.52. 7, Averie Bilskemper, 25.71. 17, Hailey Noel, 27.23.
100-yard butterfly— 1, Scarlet Martin, 54.72. 2, Hochstetler, 57.99. 9, Liu, 1:01.43.
100-yard freestyle— 3, Taeger, 53.08. 5, Hajek, 55.01. 13, Noel, 58.78.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Roghair, 5:07.25. 2, Reese, 5:09.09. 3, Trent, 5:09.60.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West (Hochstetler, Taeger, Roghair, Martin), 1:37.14.
100-yard backstroke— 1, Martin, 55.76. 3, Wilkins, 59.23.
100-yard breaststroke— 7, Bilskemper, 1:12.99. 9, Isabella Friessen, 1:14.16. 13, Sabrina Du, 1:16.24.
400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West (Martin, Hajek, Taeger, Roghair), 3:32.29.
