CORALVILLE— The Iowa City West High and Liberty High boys swim team notched another home dual meet win Tuesday, Dec. 14, soaking the Waterloo East-Waterloo West squad, 142-28 (varsity) and 133-13 (JV).
Five varsity Trojan-Bolts won: Boyd Skelley, 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Kirk Brotherton, 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke; Damon Conzemius, 50 freestyle; Nikolas Sung, 100 butterfly; and Quinn Wubbena, 100 freestyle.
Lukas Swanson, Wubbena, Sung and Max Gerke won the 200 medley relay, Conzemius, Ian Caballero, Barrett Coffey and Brotherton won the 200 freestyle relay, and Sam Ruelas, Nicholas Morden, Wubbena and Skelley won the 400 freestyle relay.
Linn-Mar hosts an invitational meet on Saturday, Jan. 8, starting at noon, and Linn-Mar visits onTuesday, Jan. 11.
Iowa City West versus Waterloo
Team scores
Varsity— IC West 142, Waterloo 28
JV— IC West 133, Waterloo 13
Individual and relay results
JV 200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (Matthew Staber, Rhys Long, Caden Greer, Nicholas Morden), 2:05.27. 2, IC West “B” (Kyle Dominy, Dillon Croco, Ethan Long, Anthony Allou), 2:05.88. 3, IC West “C” (Christian Ralph, Nathan Chen, Joshua Morden, Connor Ahrens), 2:08.75 IC West “D” (Braxton Klein, Kevin Flannery, Owen Skelley, Lucia Allgood), 2:17.78. IC West “E” (Joseph Lin, Marcus Anderson, Connor Dallner, Frederick Gaul), 2:54.60.
200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “B” (Lukas Swanson, Quinn Wubbena, Nikolas Sung, Max Gerke), 1:42.95. 2, IC West “A” (Barrett Coffey, Kirk Brotherton, Gavin Keeney, Damon Conzemius), 1:43.80. 3, IC West “C” (Ian Caballero, Michael Lee, Joshua Trent, Sam Ruelas), 1:56.51.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 1, Wubbena, 2:01.98. 2, R. Long, 2:16.71. 3, Brennen Westphal, 2:25.59. Gabe Bruns, 2:16.16.
200-yard freestyle— 1, Boyd Skelley, 1:53.01. 2, Ruelas, 1:58.80. 3, Barrett Coffey, 2:03.34.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, N. Morden, 2:31.35. 2, Allou, 2:33.41. Hayden Kupka, 2:41.76.
200-yard IM— 1, Brotherton, 2:02.82. 2, Holden Carter, 2:03.39. 3, Max Gerke, 2:06.82.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, Lee, 26.38. 2, E. Long, 26.55. 3, J. Morden, 26.98. Gerke, 22.84. Chen, 26.12. Luke Johnson, 26.15. Bruns, 26.55. Flannery, 26.68. Ahrens, 26.96. Ben Barker, 27.54. Hans Rouwenhorst, 27.57. Staber, 27.73. O. Skelley, 28.38. Klein, 28.78. Marcus Anderson, 29.03. Ralph, 29.06. Dallner, 31.30. Evan Pavlovec, 31.42. Riley Dorman, 31.51. Thomas Fowler, 32.45. Lin, 33.92. Clayton Phillips, 34.80. Allgood, 37.57. Gaul, 37.62.
50-yard freestyle— 1, Conzemius, 27.55. 2, Swanson, 23.08. 3, Ruelas, 23.99.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 1, Croco, 1:16.18. 2, Christian Janis, 1:24.83. 3, Greer, 1:28.22. Kyle Dominy, 1:11.98.
100-yard butterfly— 1, Sung, 56.50. 2, Lee, 1:09.82. 3, Trent, 1:10.64.
JV 100-yard freestyle— 1, Allou, 59.35. 2, Kupka, 1:00.20. 3, Croco, 1:03.74. Westphal, 1:01.42. Flannery, 1:01.73. Rouwenhorst, 1:04.18. O. Skelley, 1:05.73. Klein, 1:05.83. Ahrens, 1:06.44. Ralph, 1:06.96. Anderson, 1:07.41. Pavlovec, 1:11.74. Dallner, 1:16.45. Carter Morgan, 1:20.13. Fowler, 1:22.33. Phillips, 1:23.58. Gaul, 1:29.43. Dorman, 1:30.46. Brody Schmidt, 1:31.00. Lin, 1:32.46.
100-yard freestyle—1, Wubbena, 50.81. 2, Caballero, 53.87. 4, Keeney, 55.09.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Carter, 5:04.33. 3, N. Morden, 6:15.95. 5, E. Long, 6:44.11.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Westphal, Bruns, Johnson, Allou), 1:45.02. 2, IC West “B” (Rouwenhorst, J. Morden, O. Skelley, R. Long), 1:51.41. 3, IC West “C” (Anderson, Barker, Chen, Ralph), 1:52.47. IC West “D” (Pavlovec, Klein, Fowler, Dallner), 2:07.01. IC West “E” (Gaul, Lin, Morgan, Phillips), 2:24.99.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Conzemius, Caballero, Coffey, Brotherton), 1:30.09. 2, IC West “B” (Sung, B. Skelley, Janis, Carter), 1:33.22. 3, IC West “C” (Kupka, Keeney, Greer, Trent), 1:41.26.
JV 100-yard backstroke—1, Swanson, 59.14. 2, Staber, 1:09.20. 3, Trent, 1:32.87. Dominy, 1:11.14. Barker, 1:21.68.
100-yard backstroke— 1, Brotherton, 55.61. 2, Sung, 57.50. 3, Conzemius, 57.78.
JV 100-yard breaststroke— 1, Janis, 1:15.16. 2, R. Long, 1:16.58. 3, J. Morden, 1:19.63. Chen, 1:13.12. Johnson, 1:16.12.
100-yard breaststroke— 1, B. Skelley, 1:03.63. 2, Keeney, 1:06.81. 3, Coffey, 1:12.62.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 1. IC West “A” (Westphal, Staber, Bruns, E. Long), 4:08.38. 2, IC West “B” (Ahrens, Dominy, Flannery, Johnson), 4:19.04. 3, IC West “C” (Fowler, Rouwenhorst, Barker, Phillips), 4:59.74. IC West “D” (Morgan, Allgood, Gaul, Dorman), 5:28.30.
400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “B” (Ruelas, N. Morden, Wubbena, B. Skelley), 3:31.22. 2, IC West “A” (Carter, Swanson, Janis, Caballero), 3:31.92. 3, IC West “C” (Kupka, Croco, Greer, Lee), 4:01.44.