CEDAR RAPIDS— The combined Iowa City West High and Liberty High boys swim team opened the season Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Cedar Rapids Washington, and swept the Warriors, 131-39 (varsity) and 144-12 (JV).
Varsity winners for the Trojan-Bolts include Nikolas Sung (200 and 100 freestyle), Max Gerke (200 IM and 500 freestyle), Kirk Brotherton (50 freestyle), Holden Carter (100 butterfly), Boyd Skelley (100 backstroke) and Jordan Christensen (100 breaststroke).
West’s JV and varsity teams swept the relay events, as well.
The Trojan-Bolts compete Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. in City High’s Invitational, at the Coralville Rec Center, and host Cedar Falls at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Iowa City West High versus Cedar Rapids Washington
Varsity— IC West 131, CR Washington 39.
JV— IC West 144, CR Washington 12.
Individual and relay results
JV 200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “B” (Rhys Long, Hayden Kupka, Anthony Allou, Luke Johnson), 2:02.08. 2, IC West “C” (Matthew Staber, Michael Lee, Ethan Long, Jack Pottebaum), 2:04.44. IC West “D” (Joshua Morden, Gabe Bruns, Kyle Dominy, Cam Whitehead), 2:12.87. IC West “A” DQ. IC West “E” DQ.
200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Holden Carter, Kirk Brotherton), 1:35.90. 3, IC West “B” (Andy Luo, Gavin Keeney, Sam Ruelas, Barrett Coffey), 1:47.12. 4, IC West “C” (William Chen, Max Gerke, Ian Caballero, Kyle Chi), 1:48.55.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 1, Allou, 2:09.72. 2, Lee, 2:12.59. 3, Nicholas Morden, 2:14.61. Johnson, 2:28.45. Ben Vogel, 2:39.79.
200-yard freestyle— 1, Nikolas Sung, 1:50.68. 2, Lukas Swanson, 1:51.94. 3, Damon Conzemius, 1:53.41.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, Chen, 2:21.65. 2, Keeney, 2:25.10. 3, Joshua Trent, 2:36.39. Long, 2:31.63. Brennen Westphal, 2:35.85.
200-yard IM— 1, Gerke, 2:04.25. 2, Ruelas, 2:12.01. 4, Barrett, 2:12.24.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, Caballero, 24.35. 2, Chi, 24.81. 3, Christian Janis, 24.87. Dillon Croco, 26.85. Pottebaum, 27.48. Ben Barker, 27.65. Hans Rouwenhorst, 27.93. Thomas Fowler, 35.87.
50-yard freestyle— 1, Brotherton, 21.93. 3, Skelley, 23.03. 4, Quinn Wubbena, 23.24.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 1, Luo, 56.01. 2, N. Morden, 1:10.08. 3, Westphal, 1:14.22. Staber, 1:12.39. Dominy, 1:13.57. Ethan Long, 1:17.59
100-yard butterfly— 1, Holden Carter, 52.30. 2, Brotherton, 53.83. 3, Christensen, 54.08.
JV 100-yard freestyle— 1, Caballero, 58.32. 2, Caden Greer, 59.02. 3, Kupka, 59.25. Janis, 52.30. Bruns, 1:00.44. Whitehead, 1:03.54. Marcus Anderson, 1:08.40. Ben Vogel, 1:11.85. Clayton Phillips, 1:26.32.
100-yard freestyle— 1, Sung, 49.97. 3, Conzemius, 51.35. 4, Coffey, 52.84.
JV 500-yard freestyle— 1, Allou, 5:39.50. 2, Chi, 5:58.61. 3, Trent, 6:28.89.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Gerke, 4:54.39. 2, Swanson, 5:02.82. 3, Ruelas, 5:35.36.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (N. Morden, Connor Ahrens, Johnson, E. Long), 1:45.08. 2, IC West “B” (Kupka, Pottebaum, Bruns, Dominy), 1:48.84. 3, IC West “C” (IC West “C” (J. Morden, Riley Dorman, Whitehead, Croco), 1:53.56. IC West “D” (Christian Ralph, Owen Skelley, Conor Dallner Braxton Klein), 1:59.25. IC West “E” (Marcus Anderson, Thomas Kerns, Moustafa Tiea, Joseph Lin), 2:17.19.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Christensen, Coffey, Sung, Carter), 1:32.96. 2, IC West “B” (Wubbena, Keeney, Conzemius, Swanson), 1:34.66. 4, IC West “C” (Janis, Greer, Chen, Luo), 1:39.70.
JV 100-yard backstroke— 1, Chen, 1:01.93. 2, Dominy, 1:12.54. 3, Greer, 1:13.05. Staber, 1:10.56.
100-yard backstroke— 1, B. Skelley, 54.21. 2, Carter, 54.90. 3, Luo, 57.33.
JV 100-yard breaststroke— 1, Lee, 1:13.46. 2, R. Long, 1:18.37. 3, Kupka, 1:23.48.
100-yard breaststroke— 1, Christensen, 58.17. 3, Wubbena, 1:10.11. 4, Keeney, 1:10.25.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Trent, R. Long, E. Long, Staber), 4:10.85. 2, IC West “B” (J. Morden, Rouwenhorst, Barker, Ralph), 4:20.48. 3, IC West “C” (Vogel, Dallner, Fowler, Ahrens), 4:53.20. IC West “E” (Riley Dorman, Joseph Lin, Croco, Lincoln Beihl), 4:45.25.
400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Gerke, B. Skelley, Sung, Brotherton), 3:16.61. 2, IC West “B” (Ruelas, Wubbena, Conzemius, Swanson), 3:32.06. 4, IC West “C” (Caballero, Chi, Greer, Lee), 3:56.06.