CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa City West High and Liberty High’s combined girls swimming and diving team dominated the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Jefferson with the junior varsity (JV) winning 150-17, and the varsity taking home a 148-36 victory.
Scarlet Martin and Jade Roghair were double winners for the Trojan-Bolts with Martin taking the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.34 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.20 while Roghair won the 200-yard individual medley (IM) in 2:13.13 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.43. Kolby Reese won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.91 seconds, Sam Klein took the one-meter diving competition with 228.45 points, Lauren Trent won the 100-yard freestyle in 56.29 seconds, Karen Liu won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:35.41, and Carlee Wilkins was victorious in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.71.
Martin, Olivia Taeger, Roghair, and Averie Bilskemper won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:53.80, Roghair, Trent, Karen Liu, and Bella Friessen won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:46.31, and Wilkins, Bilskemper, Reese, and Martin led the way in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a winning time of 3:47.41.
City High’s varsity invitational is set for Saturday, Sept. 18 with the Trojan-Bolts slated to compete against the Little Hawks, Ankeny Centennial, Bettendorf, Decorah, Pleasant Valley, Waukee, and West Des Moines Valley with a Noon start time. The Trojan-Bolts travel to Cedar Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 21 for a 6:00 p.m. meet and will compete in Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25 with the diving championships beginning at 9:00 a.m. and swimming to start at 1:00 p.m.
Iowa City West High-Liberty High vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Team scores
Junior Varsity (JV) — IC West 150, CR Jefferson 17
Varsity — IC West 148, CR Jefferson 36
JV 200-yard medley relay — 1, IC West “A” (Jordan Smith, Megan O’Neill, Liz Eggleston, Bodie Robbins), 2:10.80. 2, IC West “B” (Lucy Schau, Miranda Feng, Emma Selby, Aviva Fraer), 2:24.13. 3, IC West “C” (Laney Robbins, Hanah Kitamoto, Olivia Bayon, Ava Hatch), 2:26.20. IC West “D” (Anna Song, Carmen Sieren, Rachel Swack, Katie Nims), 2:32.33
200-yard medley relay — 1, IC West “A” (Scarlet Martin, Olivia Taeger, Jade Roghair, Averie Bilskemper), 1:53.80. 2, IC West “B” (Kolby Reese, Ella Hochstetler, Hailey Noel, Lauren Trent), 2:03.14. 4, IC West “C” (2:07.41). IC West “D” (Nikki Pinter, Bella Friessen, Sabrina Du, Melia Drugg), 2:09.90
JV 200-yard freestyle — 1, Maddy Grueter, 2:10.24. 2, Jessica Nauman, 2:11.65. 3, S. Du, 2:16.34. 5, Claire Hahn, 2:34.03. Bryn Russell, 2:34.60
200-yard freestyle — 1, Martin, 1:52.34. 2, Taeger, 1:52.34. 3, Heidi Du, 2:10.35
JV 200-yard IM — 1, Maggie Greer, 2:25.65. 2, Drugg, 2:49.33. 3, Feng, 3:07.79. Smith, 2:34.06. Fraer, 2:50.24. Elle Christensen, 2:52.86
200-yard IM — 1, Roghair, 2:13.13. Hochstetler, 2:22.63. 3, Noel, 2:24.69
JV 50-yard freestyle — 1, Pinter, 27.78. 2, Grueter, 28.15. 3, Hope Eldridge, 29.03. B. Robbins, 27.60. Anja Rumping, 28.19. Hahn, 29.68. Kitamoto, 30.98. Swack, 31.19. Claire Wubbena, 31.32. Song, 31.38. Hatch, 31.44. Sieren, 31.81. Kate Flannery, 31.82. Bayon, 31.83. Kendra Gordon, 31.97. Kate Gleason, 32.19. Sidney Nash, 33.32. L. Robbins, 33.68. Nims, 33.90. Jocelyn Klein, 34.04. Genna Ray, 34.18. Amie Zerwic, 35.55. Julia Ortiz-Luna, 36.87. Grace Delowery, 37.68. Jinann Abudagga, 37.99. Sydney Barker, 45.91
50-yard freestyle — 1, Reese, 26.91. 2, Friessen, 27.03. 3, Carlee Wilkins, 27.48.
JV 1-meter diving — Ainsley Young, 192.95. 2, Hallie Whitehead, 154.00. 3, Samantha Gumpper, 144.40
1-meter diving — 1, Sam Klein, 228.45. 2, Kamila Swanson, 210.80. 3, Aimee Varga, 199.65
JV 100-yard butterfly — 1, Schau, 1:11.61. 2, O’Neill, 1:14.75. 3, Drugg, 1:25.48. Kitamoto, 1:15.98. Song, 1:27.69. Christensen, 1:28.87
100-yard butterfly — 1, Roghair, 1:00.43. 2, Taeger, 1:00.73. 3, Reese, 1:05.83.
JV 100-yard freestyle — 1, Friessen, 59.71. 2, Zoe Scott, 1:01.27. 3, Huilin Cui, 1:03.57. Eldridge, 1:05.00. Russell, 1:08.29. Wubbena, 1:08.53. Flannery, 1:09.23. Swack, 1:09.44. Gleason, 1:10.71. Sieren, 1:11.67. Gordon, 1:12.11. Feng, 1:12.22. Ray, 1:14.02. Nash, 1:14.85. Nims, 1:16.23. Zerwic, 1:16.48. Klein, 1:19.17. Ortiz-Luna, 1:26.39. Abudagga, 1:27.56. Barker, 1:41.14
100-yard freestyle — 1, Trent, 56.29. 2, Bilskemper, 57.20. 3, Noel, 58.30
JV 500-yard freestyle — 1, Abbie Chidister, 5:56.10. 2, S. Du, 5:59.40. 3, Pinter, 6:35.76. Schau, 6:24.51. Fraer, 6:36.74. Bayon, 6:39.87
500-yard freestyle — 1, Karen Liu, 5:35.41. 2, Greer, 5:51.08. 3, H. Du, 5:58.23
JV 200-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (O’Neill, Smith, Christensen, Selby), 1:58.38. 2, IC West “B” (Russell, L. Robbins, Wubbena, Kitamoto), 2:05.29. 3, IC West “C” (Hatch, Swack, Nims, Sieren), 2:11.50
200-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Roghair, Trent, Liu, Friessen), 1:46.31. 2, IC West “B” (Nauman, Hochstetler, Wilkins, Grueter), 1:48.28. 4, IC West “C” (Scott, Cui, Drugg, B. Robbins), 1:56.67.
JV 100-yard backstroke — 1, Cui, 1:10.18. 2, B. Robbins, 1:24.85. Selby, 1:15.73. Hatch, 1:19.50. L. Robbins, 1:25.74
100-yard backstroke — 1, Wilkins, 1:01.71. 3, Smith, 1:12.21. Chidister, DFS
JV 100-yard breaststroke — 1, Liu, 1:20.43. 2, Scott, 1:22.63. 3, Nauman, 1:23.16. O’Neill, 1:20.42
100-yard breaststroke — 1, Martin, 1:12.20. 2, Bilskemper, 1:14.63. 4, Hochstetler, 1:20.00.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay — 1, IC West “A” (Selby, Christensen, Cui, Schau), 4:24.12. 2, IC West “B” (Fraer, Russell, Feng, Eldridge), 4:37.82. 4, IC West “C” (Bayon, Song, Flannery, Zerwic), 4:51.36
400-yard freestyle relay — IC West “A” (Wilkins, Bilskemper, Reese, Martin), 3:47.41. 2, IC West “B” (Trent, Noel, Taeger, H. Du), 3:48.11. 3, IC West “C” (S. Du, Grueter, Greer, Nauman), 4:06.48. IC West “D” (Eggleston, Pinter, Chidister, Scott), 4:24.19