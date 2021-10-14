CORALVILLE — The Iowa City West High and Liberty High girls swimming and diving team had another big night Tuesday, Oct. 5, soaking the Linn-Mar Lions at the Coralville Rec. Center. The junior varsity (JV) Trojan-Bolts sank Linn-Mar 137-39 and the varsity won 136-50 after championing all events.
Scarlet Martin set a new school record in the 50-yard freestyle with a winning time of 23.80 seconds and won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:03.82. Martin’s freestyle performances bookended a winning effort in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Ella Hochstetler, Olivia Taeger and Jade Roghair with a total time of 1:37.75. The foursome scored the top time in the state for their efforts. Martin also teamed up with Taeger, Roghair and Makala Hajek for the winning 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:35.95.
Roghair and Hajek were also double winners. Roghair took the 200-freestyle and 100-freestyle in 1:53.99 and 53.29 seconds while Hajek won the 200-yard individual medley (IM) in 2:12.06 and the 100-breaststroke in 1:11.13. Hajek joined Carlee Wilkins, Hochstetler and Lauren Trent winning the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:53.03. Hochstetler was the winner of the 100-butterfly in 58.14 and Wilkins took the 100-backstroke in 59.53, automatically qualifying her for the State Meet. Sam Klein rounded out the winners with a 249.85-point performance in the one-meter dive.
In addition to Wilkins, Hochstetler and Kolby Reece automatically qualified for State with Reese finishing the 200-freestyle in 1:55.68 and Hochstetler putting up a 24.28 second finish in the 50-freestyle.
The 2021 Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Diving Meet is set for Thursday, Oct. 14, at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School, starting at 5 p.m. The Trojan-Bolts compete in the MVC Varsity Swimming Meet, at Kennedy, on Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at noon and send a detachment to Marshalltown’s invitational at the Marshalltown YMCA starting at 10 a.m.
City High visits the Coralville Rec Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. for Senior Night.
Iowa City West High-Liberty High vs. Linn-Mar
Junior Varsity (JV)— IC West 137, Linn-Mar 39
Varsity— IC West 136, Linn-Mar 50
Individual and relay results
JV 200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (Jordan Smith, Heidi Du, Megan O’Neill, Melia Drugg), 2:09.05. 2, IC West “B” (Anja Rumping, Lucy Schau, Claire Hahn, Hanah Kitamoto), 2:15.44. 3, IC West “C” (Carmen Sieren, Liz Eggleston, Miranda Feng, Katie Nims), 2:19.86.
200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (Carlee Wilkins, Makala Hajek, Ella Hochstetler, Lauren Trent), 1:53.03. 3, IC West “B” (Maggie Greer, Averie Bilskemper, Hailey Noel, Bella Friessen), 2:02.81. 5, IC West “C” (Huilin Cui, Sabrina Du, Nikki Pinter, Bodie Robbins), 2:07.30.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 1, Jessica Nauman, 2:09.44. 2, Maddy Grueter, 2:10.69. 3, Zoe Scott, 2:11.05.
200-yard freestyle— 1, Jade Roghair, 1:53.99. 2, Kolby Reese, 1:55.68 Q. 3, Olivia Taeger, 1:57.28.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, Bilskemper, 2:23.11. 2, Friessen, 2:28.58.
200-yard IM— 1, Hajek, 2:12.06. 2, Trent, 2:18.56. 3, Karen Liu, 2:23.56.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, H. Du, 26.66. 2, Drugg, 28.09. 5, Robbins, 29.97. Eggleston, 28.32. Hope Eldridge, 28.37. Rumping, 28.39. Schau, 28.70. O’Neill, 29.19. Elle Christensen, 30.06. Hahn, 30.12. Feng, 30.37. Kitamoto, 30.38. Kaitlyn Johnston, 30.52. Kendra Gordon, 30.78. Rachel Swack, 30.79. Sieren, 30.80. Claire Wubbena, 30.91. Kate Flannery, 31.45. Olivia Bayon, 31.49. Kate Gleason, 32.21. Anna Song, 32.23. Lauren Maras, 32.60. Laney Robbins, 32.61. Aviva Fraer, 32.86. Genna Ray, 33.12. Nims, 33.50. Jocelyn Klein, 33.67. Riley Uthe, 33.44. Sidney Nash, 35.62. Julia Ortiz-Luna, 36.19. Amie Zerwic, 36.42, Jinann Abudagga, 39.81. Sydney Barker, 44.37.
50-yard freestyle— 1, Scarlet Martin, 23.80 (new school record), 23.80. 2, Hochstetler, 24.28 Q. 4, Noel, 26.94.
JV 1-meter diving— 1, Kamila Swanson, 211.30. 4, Marissa Goodale, 147.90. 5, Samantha Gumpper, 137.60. Hallie Whitehead, 148.70. Dakota Zirker, 53.70.
1-meter diving— 1, Sam Klein, 249.85. 3, Ainsley Young, 202.05. 5, Aimee Varga, 199.50.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 1, Wilkins, 1:02.22. 2, Noel, 1:04.02. 3, S. Du, 1:08.26.
100-yard butterfly— 1, Hochstetler, 58.14. 2, Liu, 1:02.03. 4, Greer, 1:02.64.
JV 100-yard freestyle— 1, Friessen, 58.17. 2, Nauman, 59.57. 4, Smith, 1:03.30. Eggleston, 1:01.46. Rumping, 1:02.03. Drugg, 1:02.93. Cui, 1:03.69. Christensen, 1:05.67. Kitamoto, 1:06.64. Wubbena, 1:06.92. Johnston, 1:08.84. Sieren, 1:09.13. Bayon, 1:09.16. Feng, 1:09.24. Flannery, 1:10.56. Swack, 1:10.61. Gleason, 1:11.71. Song, 1:12.26. L. Robbins, 1:13.55. Maras, 1:14.36. Ray, 1:15.51. Hatch, 1:15.54. Nash, 1:15.80. Zerwic, 1:16.94. Klein, 1:16.95. Nims, 1:17.18. Uthe, 1:18.78. Ortiz-Luna, 1:25.30. Abudagga, 1:29.15. Barker, 1:41.93.
100-yard freestyle— 1, Roghair, 53.29. 2, Taeger, 54.09. 4, Trent, 56.17.
JV 500-yard freestyle— 1, H. Du, 5:41.95. 2, Scott, 5:46.15. 4, Fraer, 6:27.85.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Martin, 5:03.82. 3, Reese, 5:17.96. 4, Grueter, 5:39.67.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Smith, Christensen, Scott, Sieren), 1:57.62. 3, IC West “B” (Schau, Song, Hatch, Swack), 2:04.75. 4, IC West “C”) Ray, J. Klein, Flannery, Fraer), 2:12.39. IC West “E” (Eggleston, Eldridge, Feng, Gordon), 1:59.78. IC West “G” (Gleason, Hahn, Johnston, Kitamoto), 2:02.60. IC West “H” (L. Robbins, Rumping, Wubbena, Zerwic), 2:09.56. IC West “I” (Gumpper, S. Klein, Whitehead, Zirker), 2:10.90. IC West “F” (Maras, Nash, Nims, Ortiz-Luna), 2:23.48. IC West “J” (Varga, Young, Swanson, Goodale), 2:27.50. IC West “D” (Abudagga, Barker, Bayon, Drugg), 2:34.08
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Hochstetler, Taeger, Roghair, Martin), 1:37.75. 3, IC West “B” (Bilskemper, Liu, Reese, Trent), 1:47.52. 5, IC West “C” (Pinter, Grueter, B. Robbins, Nauman), 1:52.91
JV 100-yard backstroke— 1, Pinter, 1:09.53. 2, Smith, 1:12.32.
100-yard backstroke— 1, Wilkins, 59.53 Q. 2, Greer, 1:05.99. 3, Cui, 1:06.49.
JV 100-yard breaststroke— 1, O’Neill, 1:18.83. 2, Hahn, 1:19.66. 3, Schau, 1:23.44.
100-yard breaststroke— 1, Hajek, 1:11.13. 3, Bilskemper, 1:14.83. 4, S. Du, 1:17.30.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Eldridge, Scott, Grueter, S. Du), 4:16.78. 2, IC West “B” (Gleason, Bayon, Wubbena, L. Robbins), 4:47.51. IC West “C” (Barker, Nash, Gordon, Zerwic), DQ.
400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Martin, Taeger, Roghair, Hajek), 3:35.95. 3, IC West “C” (Nauman, H. Du, Greer, Wilkins), 3:53.05. 4, IC West “C” (Noel, Friessen, Liu, Reese), 3:53.73.