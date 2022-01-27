The Iowa City West High and Liberty High combined swim team had little trouble trouncing crosstown rival City High, Jan. 18, at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center. The Trojan-Bolts soaked the Little Hawks, 135-29 (JV) and 111-59 (varsity), with varsity wins from Kirk Brotherton in the 50-freestyle, Holden Carter in the 100-fly, Damon Conzemius in the 100-freestyle and Max Gerke in the 500-freestyle.
Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Sam Ruelas and Brotherton won the 200-medley relay; Barrett Coffey, Carter, Conzemius and Brotherton were victorious in the 200-freestyle relay; and Skelley, Christensen, Conzemius and Brotherton won the 400-freestyle relay.
Dubuque Hempstead hosts the District Meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at noon. Tickets for 2022 district meets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, through the Tickets page on the IHSAA website. All six district sites utilize digital tickets through IHSAA partner HomeTown Ticketing.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition qualify for state competition. The state meet is currently scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, in Iowa City.
Iowa City High-Liberty High versus Iowa City High
Team Scores:
JV— IC West 135, City High 29
Varsity— IC West 111, City High 59
Individual and relay results:
JV 200-yard medley relay— 1. IC West “B” (Matthew Staber, Rhys Long, Ian Caballero, Hayden Kupka), 1:57.53. 2, IC West “A” (Anthony Allou, Brennen Westphal, Caden Greer, Dillon Croco), 2:03.40. 3, IC West “C” (Connor Ahrens, Joshua Trent, Kyle Dominy, Christian Ralph), 2:04.09. IC West “D” (Connor Dallner, Lincoln Beihl, Joshua Morden, Jack Pottebaum), 2:18.71.
200-yard medley relay— 1. IC West “A” (Boyd Skelley, Jordan Christensen, Sam Ruelas, Kirk Brotherton), 1:39.04. 3, IC West “B” (Barrett Coffey, Gavin Keeney, Max Gerke, Andy Luo), 1:45.73. 4, IC West “C” (William Chen, Michael Lee, Nikolas Sung, Christian Janis), 1:52.18.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 1, Kyle Chi, 2:04.87. 2, Nicholas Morden, 2:08.91. 3, Ethan Long, 2:15.62. J. Morden, 2:27.87.
200-yard freestyle— 2, Damon Conzemius, 1:40.89. 4, Lukas Swanson, 1:55.02. 5, Ruelas, 1:59.83.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, Caballero, 2:23.28. 2, Westphal, 2:32.51. 3, Gabe Bruns, 2:42.78.
200-yard IM— 2, Keeney, 2:17.09. 3, Chen, 2:20.75. 5, Lee, 2:34.53.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, Ruelas, 24.41. 2, Greer, 24.69. 3, Kupka, 26.29. Luke Johnson, 26.45. Pottebaum, 26.78. Allou, 26.79. E. Long, 27.09. Ben Barker, 27.49. Ralph, 28.65. Beihl, 28.91. Ben Vogel, 28.93. Braxton Klein, 28.96. Marcus Anderson, 29.16. Evan Pavlovec, 29.78. Dallner, 30.34. Riley Dorman, 30.37. Moustafa Tiea, 31.72. Joseph Lin, 31.74. Lucia Allgood, 33.12. Carter Morgan, 33.23. Thomas Fowler, 34.75. Frederick Gaul, 26.21. Clayton Phillips, 36.64.
50-yard freestyle— 1, Brotherton, 21.38. 3, Sung, 23.24. 5, Janis, 24.28.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 1, Kyle Dominy, 1:08.34. 2, Croco, 1:15.76. 3, J. Morden, 1:21.40.
100-yard butterfly— 1, Holden Carter, 51.70. 2, Luo, 55.82. 4, Skelley, 56.30.
JV 100-yard freestyle— 1, Caballero, 53.55. 2, Chi, 55.21. 3, Janis, 55.80. Trent, 56.98. Kupka, 1:00.63. R. Long, 1:00.70. Barker, 1:01.61. Hans Rouwenhorst, 1:02.84. Pottebaum, 1:03.54. Klein, 1:05.91. Dorman, 1:06.38. Anderson, 1:07.56. Pavlovec, 1:08.14. Morgan, 1:15.26. Lin, 1:16.51. Allgood, 1:18.43. Fowler, 1:20.90. Tiea, 1:21.28. Gaul, 1:23.45. Phillips, 1:32.35.
100-yard freestyle— 1, Conzemius, 49.94. 2, Coffey, 51.77. 4, Luo, 53.21.
JV 500-yard freestyle— 1, Lee, 6;16.15. 2, Bruns, 6:40.04.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Gerke, 4:53.29. 2, Christensen, 5:06.72. 3, Allou, 5:38.48.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Chen, E. Long, Allou, Trent), 1:42.69. 2, IC West “B” (Kupka, N. Morden, Ahrens, Westphal), 1:42.87. 4, IC West “C” (Bruns, Pottebaum, Staber, J. Morden), 1:51.01. IC West “D” (Rouwenhorst, Johnson, Barker, Beihl), 1:49.99. IC West “F” (Fowler, Vogel, Anderson, Klein), 2:01.78. IC West “G” (Pavlovec, Lin, Tiea, Morgan), 2:08.19.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West "B" (Coffey, Carter, Conzemius, Brotherton), 1:28.17. 3, IC West "A" (Keeney, Skelley, Christensen, Swanson), 1:33.65. 4, IC West "C" (Janis, Chi, Ruelas, Caballero), 1:36.77.
JV 100-yard backstroke— 1, N. Morden, 1:07.21. 2, Greer, 1:08.06. 3, Dominy, 1:09.47. Ahrens, 1:23.76.
100-yard backstroke— 2, Holden, 53.64. 3, Gerke, 56.05. 4, Coffey, 1:00.20.
JV 100-yard breaststroke— 1, Trent, 1:12.21. 2, R. Long, 1:17.31. 3, Swanson, 1:18.22. Croco, 1:24.63.
100-yard breaststroke— 2, Sung, 1:05.03. 3, Keeney, 1:07.53. 5, Westphal, 1:10.37.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “B” (Greer, Dominy, Chi, N. Morden), 4:02.19. 3, IC West “C” (Bruns, Barker, Rouwenhorst, Johnson), 4:18.72. IC West “D” (Allgood, Ralph, Klein, Vogel), 4:36.05. IC West “A” (Ahrens, Fowler, Anderson, Morgan), 4:53.04.
400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Skelley, Christensen, Conzemius, Brotherton), 3:14.78. 2, IC West “B” (Carter, Gerke, Sung, Luo), 3:25.15. 4, IC West “C” (E. Long, Chen, Croco, Swanson), 3:47.51.