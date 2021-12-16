CORALVILLE— The Iowa City West High and Liberty High’s boys JV and varsity swim teams reigned in a home quad meet Saturday, Dec. 11, against City High, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead.
Kirk Brotherton, Holden Carter, Max Gerke and Nikolas Sung won the varsity 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
Damon Conzemius, Gavin Keeney, Andy Luo and Quinn Wubbena won the varsity 200 medley relay, Barrett Coffey, Wubbena, Conzemius and Sung won the varsity 200 freestyle relay, and Conzemius, Boyd Skelley, Brotherton and Gerke won the 400 freestyle relay.
Dubuque/Iowa City Quad Meet results
Dual Meet Scores
Iowa City West 106, Hempstead 56
Iowa City West 107, Senior 39
Hempstead 104, Senior 46
Iowa City West 101, City High 61
Hempstead 101, City High 61
City High 91, Senior 59
Individual and relay results
JV 200-medley relay— 1, IC West “A” (William Chen, Brennen Westphal, Sam Ruelas, Christian Janis), 1:48.41.
200-yard medley relay— 1, IC West “B” (Damon Conzemius, Gavin Keeney, Andy Luo, Quinn Wubbena), 1:43.58.
JV 200-yard freestyle— 1, Anthony Allou, 2:04.14. 2, Michael Lee, 2:09.59.
200-yard freestyle— 1, Max Gerke, 1:46.60. 3, Lukas Swanson, 1:49.67.
JV 200-yard IM— 1, Ruelas, 2:11.14. 2, Chen, 2:21.75.
200-yard IM— 2, Nikolas Sung, 2:03.55. 3, Barrett Coffey, 2:13.91.
JV 50-yard freestyle— 1, Janis, 24.15. 2, Ian Caballero, 24.27.
50-yard freestyle— 1, Kirk Brotherton, 21.21. 2, Wubbena, 22.34.
JV 100-yard butterfly— 1, Ruelas, 1:00.94. 2, Keeney, 1:04.58.
100-yard butterfly— 1, Holden Carter, 51.12. 2, Luo, 55.87.
JV 100-yard freestyle— 1, Caballero, 56.13. 2, Nicholas Morden, 56.91.
100-yard freestyle— 1, Brotherton, 46.92. 2, Boyd Skelley, 47.70.
JV 500-yard freestyle— 1, Conzemius, 5:11.07. 2, Allou, 5:39.55.
500-yard freestyle— 1, Gerke, 4:55.95. 2, Swanson, 5:16.78.
JV 200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Janis, Morden, Keeney, Swanson), 1:37.56. 2, IC West “B” (Chen, Hayden Kupka, Joshua Trent, Allou), 1:41.63.
200-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “B” (Coffey, Wubbena, Conzemius, Sung), 1:29.97.
JV 100-yard backstroke— 1, Chen, 1:02.01. 2, Lee, 1:08.23.
100-yard backstroke— 2, Carter, 53.48. 3, Luo, 1:00.11.
JV 100-yard breaststroke– 1, Keeney, 1:08.09. 2, Trent, 1:13.33.
100-yard breaststroke— 1, Sung, 1:03.97. 5, Westphal, 1:08.66.
JV 400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Morden, Janis, Caballero, Ruelas), 3:41.48.
400-yard freestyle relay— 1, IC West “A” (Conzemius, Skelley, Brotherton, Gerke), 3:14.77.