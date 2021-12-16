IOWA CITY — Iowa City West High’s varsity boys bowling team defeated rival City High Dec. 10 at home (Colonial Lanes) in the annual battle of the King and Queen Pins. West, with bowlers from Liberty High and Clear Creek Amana, topped the Little Hawks 2,599 to 2.451 with City’s Nile Franz winning the individual title with 415 and Stirlen Roberson leading West with 371.
City High’s varsity girls won 2,513 to 1,888 with Shaylin Brown winning with 415. Whitney Noeller led the Trojans with 276. West’s JV girls won 1,420 to 1,373 (with five girls instead of the usual six) with City’s Emily Arling winning with 251 while Isabelle Menmen led West with 220.
The Trojans visit Cedar Rapids Kennedy Dec. 16 at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center at 3:00 p.m. The varsity boys will compete in a Dec. 18 tournament at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids starting at 1:00 p.m., and the Trojans will host Dubuque Senior on Dec. 20 at 3:15 p.m.
Varsity boys
Iowa City West 2,599 Iowa City High 2,451
West High individuals — Roberson 371, Ryan Bys 357, Kolby Ripperton 331, Alexander Rohm 316, Adam McLean 306, Nate Gudenkauf 252
Varsity girls
Iowa City High 2,513 Iowa City West 1,888
West High individuals —Noeller 276. Jade Ritchey 260. Kayla Schindler 244. Madeline Otis 230, Alexa King 229, Kaylen Brackett 182
JV girls
Iowa City West 1,420 Iowa City High 1,373
West High individuals — Menmen 220, Kaitlyn Trimpe 186, Florence He-Ye 173, Andrea Belding 163, Sami Cranston 154