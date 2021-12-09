CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa City West High’s junior varsity (JV) and varsity bowling teams (with student athletes from Liberty High and Clear Creek Amana) opened the 2021-’22 season Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center against the Lions of Linn-Mar.
Stirlen Roberson won the varsity boys meet with 461, but the Trojans fell 2,711 to 2,667. The Trojans’ JV boys tied with the Lions at 2,047. Linn-Mar’s Damien Perez won with 327 while West’s Caden Noeller led the team with 296.
West’s JV girls won 1,363 to 1,346 with Isabelle Menmen tops at 257.
Linn-Mar’s varsity girls were victorious with a 2,547 to West’s 1,791. The Lions’ Marissa Bills won with 415 while Alexa King led West High with 273.
West High will host crosstown rival City High Dec. 10 at Colonial Lanes (2253 Old Hwy. 218 S., Iowa City) at 3:15 p.m., the varsity girls will compete in a tournament Saturday, Dec. 11 at Lancer Lanes (3203 6th St. SW) in Cedar Rapids, and the Trojans travel to the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center (265 Blairs Ferry Road NE) to take on Cedar Rapids Kennedy Dec. 16 at 3:00 p.m.
Varsity girls
Linn-Mar 2,547 Iowa City West 1,791
West High individuals — Alexa King 273, Madeline Otis 246, Kayla Schindler 233, Whitney Noeller 222, Kaylen Brackett 197, Jade Ritchey 196
JV girls
Iowa City West 1,363 Linn-Mar 1,346
West High individuals — Isabelle Menmen 257, Sami Cranston 192, Andrea Belding 184, Florence He-Ye 166, Kaitlyn Trimpe 114
Varsity boys
Linn-Mar 2,711 Iowa City West 2,667
West High individuals — Stirlen Roberson 461, Ryan Bys 415, Nate Gudenkauf 328, Adam McLean 315, Alexander Rohm 314, Kolby Ripperton 269
JV boys
Iowa City West 2,047 Linn-Mar 2,047
West High individuals — Caden Noeller 296, Caleb Bodin 292, Declan Bunn 291, James Dickens 266, Cole Eberly 244, Jack Dorale 201