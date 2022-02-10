The Iowa City West High bowlers put up three wins Monday, Jan. 31, in a meet with Waterloo East, at Colonial Lanes, originally scheduled for Jan. 14.
The West High Trojans won the varsity boys meet, 2,615 to 2,228, the JV boys meet, 2,377 to 1,495, and the JV girls meet, 2,078 to 1,253. The East High Trojans won the varsity girls contest, 2,172 to 1,961.
Stirlen Roberson won for the varsity boys with 427, James Dickens won the JV boys match with 373 and Hunter MacDonald won the JV girls match with 347. Kayla Schindler led West High’s varsity girls with 316.
Cedar Rapids Xavier visits West High, at Colonial Lanes, Friday, Feb. 11, at 3:15 p.m. and the Trojans host a boys and girls state qualifier meet Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. with Cedar Falls, City High, Davenport North, Des Moines North, Marshalltown, Pleasant Valley and Prairie in the mix. Qualifying teams and individuals advance to the 2022 Iowa High School Co-Ed Bowling Championships, Feb. 21-23, at Cadillac XBC and Maple Lanes, in Waterloo.
Varsity boys— IC West 2,615, Waterloo East 2,228
Individuals— Stirlen Roberson 223-204-427, Ryan Bys 224-169-393, Kolby Ripperton 191-170-361, Caden Noeller 161-190-351, Declan Bunn 154-160-314, Alexander Rohm 122-120-242.
JV boys— IC West 2,377, Waterloo East 1,495
Individuals— James Dickens 168-205-373, Nate Gudenkauf 181-127-308, Adam McLean 162-145-307, Andrew Pottorff 127-170-297, Caleb Bodin 135-122-257, Cole Eberly 106-145-251.
Varsity girls— Waterloo East 2,172, Iowa City West 1,961