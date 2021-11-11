IOWA CITY— The Iowa City West High bowling program is home not only to West High student athletes but also bowlers from Liberty High School, Clear Creek Amana (CCA) and others, as well. Mike Mellecker, coach of the program for 15 years, leads both the boys’ and girls’ teams with assistant coach Kevin Roth.
Last year, the boys went 1-15 in Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) competition and eighth in the conference tournament, and the girls were 2-14 with a seventh-place finish in the conference tourney.
The Trojans return eight seniors to the lanes this season with Ryan Bys, Adam McLean, Stirlen Roberson, Alexander Rohm, Kaylen Brackett and Jade Ritchey coming back as starters while Nate Gudenkauf and Caden Noeller are back in the line-up bringing needed experience.
Roberson led the Trojan boys with 4,544 pins last season followed by Bys with 4,516. Ritchey was second in pins on the girls squad with 3,390 behind leader Neena Turnblom with 3.637. Turnblom, a junior this year, moved out of state leaving a void for the small team to fill.
Also back as starters are juniors Alexa King, Kayla Schindler and Kolby Ripperton, and sophomore Whitney Noeller. New to the team is sophomore Madeline Otis.
“We have a lot of seniors that saw varsity time last year and should be strong if we can get the pins to fall our way,” Mellecker said of the boys’ team.
For the girls, “It won’t be easy with the low numbers (of bowlers) that I have, but all of the bowlers I have bowled varsity last year.”
The Trojans face stiff competition every time as the MVC is always the toughest conference in the state, the coach said. “Any one school could win the conference. I think we have a good chance to finish toward the top this year with the group of boys we have.”
Regarding the girls, “We have a chance, if the pins fall our way.”
The season opens Thursday, Dec. 2, on the road at the Cedar Rapids Bowling Center, 265 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids, at 3:15 p.m. against Linn-Mar. West’s first home meet is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10, at Colonial Lanes, 2253 Old Highway 218 South, Iowa City, at 3:15 p.m. as crosstown rival City High visits for the annual KingPin and QueenPin match for bragging rights and traveling trophies (King and Queen pins). The Trojans compete in the MVC Valley Division Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Cherry Lanes (at the Diamond Jo Casino, in Dubuque). Senior Night is scheduled for Friday, Feb 11, as Cedar Rapids Xavier visits Colonial Lanes at 3:15 p.m.
2021-22 Iowa City West High varsity bowling schedule (subject to change)
Thursday, Dec. 2 AT Linn-Mar (Cedar Rapids Bowling Center) 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 HOME vs. City High (King and Queen Pins match) 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 AT CR Prairie Girls Invitational (Lancer Lanes, Cedar Rapids) 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 AT Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Cedar Rapids Bowling Center) 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18 AT Lancer Lanes, Cedar Rapids (boys varsity tournament) 1:00 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20 HOME vs. Dubuque Senior 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7 HOME vs. Waterloo West 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 HOME vs. Waterloo East 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21 AT Dubuque Hempstead (Cherry Lanes at Diamond Jo Casino) 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 AT MVC Valley Division Tourney (Cherry Lanes) 10:00 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 AT Cedar Rapids Jefferson (May City Bowling) 3:45 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7 HOME vs. Durant 3:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 HOME vs. CR Xavier (Senior Night) 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 State Qualifying Tournament (location TBD)
Wednesday, Feb. 23 State Bowling Tournament