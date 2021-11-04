A father and son are silhouetted by a creepy attraction in the basement of the North Liberty Community Center Thursday, Oct. 28 during the Haunted Happenings event. The two-night event returned after taking last year off due to the pandemic and featured a series of rooms for brave youngsters to navigate through.
North Liberty Community Library staff donned costumes of characters from the Jasper Fforde book “The Constant Rabbit” as they handed out treats during the city’s Trick or Treat Trail event Friday, Oct. 29. The book, a political and social satire, addresses racism, immigration, and veganism through the lens of a human-sized family of rabbits moving into a conservative English village.
Visitors to North Liberty’s Trick or Treat Trail were able to check out a fire engine, police car, and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile (see related story). While police officers lamented the Engine was “cooler” than their squad, NLFD and NLPD personnel both agreed the Weinermobile trumped both.
A father and son are silhouetted by a creepy attraction in the basement of the North Liberty Community Center Thursday, Oct. 28 during the Haunted Happenings event. The two-night event returned after taking last year off due to the pandemic and featured a series of rooms for brave youngsters to navigate through.
North Liberty Community Library staff donned costumes of characters from the Jasper Fforde book “The Constant Rabbit” as they handed out treats during the city’s Trick or Treat Trail event Friday, Oct. 29. The book, a political and social satire, addresses racism, immigration, and veganism through the lens of a human-sized family of rabbits moving into a conservative English village.
Visitors to North Liberty’s Trick or Treat Trail were able to check out a fire engine, police car, and the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile (see related story). While police officers lamented the Engine was “cooler” than their squad, NLFD and NLPD personnel both agreed the Weinermobile trumped both.
NORTH LIBERTY — Halloween festivities returned to North Liberty with the Community Center hosting their annual Haunted Happenings on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The lower level of the facility was transformed into a series of darkened rooms containing a variety of spooky scenes such as an oversized spider web, poltergeist television set, and a demonic little girl on a rocking horse.
Friday morning the city hosted a Trick or Treat Trail on the trail behind the Community Center with several city departments and a few other organizations handing out treats to a toddler-aged crowd of costumed candy seekers.