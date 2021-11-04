NORTH LIBERTY — Halloween festivities returned to North Liberty with the Community Center hosting their annual Haunted Happenings on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29, which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The lower level of the facility was transformed into a series of darkened rooms containing a variety of spooky scenes such as an oversized spider web, poltergeist television set, and a demonic little girl on a rocking horse.

Friday morning the city hosted a Trick or Treat Trail on the trail behind the Community Center with several city departments and a few other organizations handing out treats to a toddler-aged crowd of costumed candy seekers.

