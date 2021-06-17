VAN HORNE– The Clear Creek Amana varsity softball team improved to 8-2 on the season sweeping the No.4-ranked Benton Community Bobcats in a doubleheader Monday, June 7, in Van Horne.
The Bobcats put the Clippers in a 2-0 hole with one run each in the bottom of the first and second innings, but CCA tied with two runs in the top of the third, added five more in the fifth, and put the game away with one in the sixth for the 8-2 win.
Reese Stockman led at bat with three hits, including a triple. Bailey Olerich, Gabrielle Bedford and Avery Allan put up two hits apiece with a homerun for Bedford. Ashley Webb pitched the full game giving up three hits and two unearned runs with 11 strikeouts.
Two Clipper runs in the top of the second started the nightcap followed by two in the fifth and one in the seventh. However, the Bobcats plated one in the fourth and four in the seventh to tie the game and send it into extra innings. One CCA run in the top of the eighth settled it, a 6-5 Clipper win. Bedford led at the plate with three hits, including her second dinger of the night. Ellie Crow also homered in the contest. Bliss Beck took the win with four strikeouts, while Ashley Webb earned the save with seven.
The Boats travel to West Delaware High School, in Manchester, for a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19, and visit South Tama on Monday, June 21, for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader. West Delaware visits the Clippers for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday, June 23.
Clear Creek Amana 8, Benton Community 2
Hits— Reese Stockman 3, Bailey Olerich 2, Gabrielle Bedford 2, Avery Allan 2, Emma Mathis 1, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Ellie Crow 1, Ella Miller 1.
Singles— Stockman 2, Allan 2, Olerich 1, Bedford 1, Crow 1.
Doubles— Olerich 1, Bedford 1, LeFleur 1, Miller 1.
Triples— Stockman 1.
Homeruns— Bedford 1.
Runs—Olerich 2, Mathis 1, Bedford 1, Crow 1, Stockman 1, Allan 1, Halle Bormann 1.
RBI— Bedford 3, Mathis 1, LeFleur 1, Crow 1, Stockman 1, Allan 1.
Pitching— Ashley Webb (W) 7.0 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 11 strikeouts.
Clear Creek Amana 6, Benton Community 5
Hits— Gabrielle Bedford 3, Avery Allan 2, Emma Mathis 2, Katelyn LeFleur 1, Ellie Crow 1, Reese Stockman 1, Ella Miller 1, Olivia Miller 1.
Singles— Mathis 2, Bedford 2, LeFleur 1, Stockman 1, E. Miller 1, O. Miller 1, Allan 1.
Triples— Allan 1.
Homeruns— Bedford 1, Crow 1.
Runs—Bedford 2, Mathis 1.
RBI— Bedford 2, Allan 2, LeFleur 1, Crow 1.
Pitching— Bliss Beck (W), 4 strikeouts. Ashley Webb (S), 7 strikeouts.