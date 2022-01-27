The Williamsburg men’s swim team suffered a setback, Jan. 18, with a loss to Vinton-Shellsburg, in Vinton, but bounced back for a win against Burlington in the Grayhounds’ pool two days later.
The Raiders showed some true grit from a depleted team due to injury and/or illness, said Coach Jan Severns. Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) Braxton McGrath won both the 200-freestyle and 100-backstroke events. Jaxon Strank (CCA) won the 100-fly and fellow Clipper Jack Colvin was second in the 100-freestyle.
Andy Driscoll was second in the 100-breaststroke, Andrew Hawk, Jackson Shea and Nolan Hamerlinck (CCA) also racked up points for the Raiders. Coach Severns noted there were first-time swims for several athletes.
Williamsburg’s junior varsity and varsity squads won against Burlington, 27-6 (JV) and 89-71 (varsity), with several personal bests for the Raiders.
“Our strongest events were the 100-fly with McGrath first, Strank third and Driscoll fourth, and the 100-back with Strank first, Braden Yelland third and Jacob McDonald fourth,” Severns said. McGrath, Driscoll, Colvin and Strank won both the 200-freestyle and 400-freestyle relays, McGrath also won the 200-freestyle while Yelland was third.
Hawk, Shea and Jo Degen put up personal bests in the 50-freestyle, as well as second-, fourth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively. Colvin posted a personal best in the 100-IM with a second-place finish. Hamerlinck, a freshman, was fourth in the event. Colvin was also victorious in the 100-freestyle.
Shea and Hamerlinck both had stellar races in the 500 free, said Severns, with first and second-place finishes, respectively.
“The team continues to see personal growth on the road to state and is a lot of fun to watch,” she added.
The Raiders travel to Grinnell College Saturday, Jan. 29, for a 10 a.m. meet with Grinnell, Boone, Centerville, Decorah, Newton, Oskaloosa and Vinton-Shellsburg.
Davenport Central hosts Williamsburg, Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport North, Muscatine, Pleasant Valley and the Raiders Saturday, Feb. 5, for a District Meet starting at noon.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition qualify for state competition. The state meet is currently scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, in Iowa City.
Tickets for 2022 district meets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, through the IHSAA website at www.iahsaa.org/tickets/. All sites utilize digital tickets through IHSAA partner HomeTown Ticketing.