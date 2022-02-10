Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is available for qualifying low- to moderate-income workers in Johnson County. VITA provides free tax preparation assistance from trained volunteers from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business and College of Law. VITA services are available through Monday, April 12. This year tax returns will be completed virtually.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates 20% of American workers do not claim the refundable tax credits for which they are eligible, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). EITC is a special benefit for working people with an income less than $57,414. Workers qualifying for the EITC and filing a federal tax return may be eligible for a portion or all of the federal income tax taken out of their pay during the year. They may also receive additional cash back from the IRS. Even workers whose earnings were too small to owe income tax may be eligible for the EITC.
Trained student volunteer tax preparers help ensure eligible taxpayers receive the EITC and any other qualifying tax credits. All volunteers are certified by the IRS in preparing returns and have at least one tax course as part of coursework or law training.
Electronic filing is provided so taxpayers can receive tax refunds quickly. Taxpayers working with VITA volunteers to help file taxes do not pay for return preparation or to receive refunds.
Eligible households must have a 2021 annual income below $57,000. Those interested in free tax preparation and filing should call 319-335-0857 or email vita@uiowa.edu. Translation services are available. More information is available at biz.uiowa.edu/vita.
VITA is a partnership among Johnson County Social Services, the UI Tippie College of Business, Iowa Center for Economic Success and GreenState Credit Union.