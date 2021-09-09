NORTH LIBERTY — Liberty High’s volleyball teams swept rival Iowa City, City High off the floor Tuesday, Aug. 31 in a Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Mississippi Division showdown at Liberty High.
The Lightning’s sophomores downed the Little Hawks in a thrilling five-set match for a 3-2 win (21-19, 19-21, 21-17, 9-21, 15-13) to improve to 2-0 in the conference and 8-2 on the season. The junior varsity (JV) team won 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) and the varsity closed out the night with a 3-0 win (25-13, 25-11, 25-13). The win improved the varsity record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
Cassidy Hartman led the Lightning with 14 kills and four ace serves, Mariah Rollins put up 26 assists, Gabbie Schroeder made 19 digs, Shelby Kimm had one solo block, and Lauren Ramspott made five block assists.
Liberty High 3, Iowa City-City High 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-13)
Kills —Cassidy Hartman 14, Asta Hildebrand 8, Shelby Kimm 6, Sam Harvey 4, Lilah VanScoyoc 4, Katie Tippet 2, Lauren Ramspott 1, Carlie Schroeder 1, Bea Kaskie 1, Nessa Hardaway 1
Assists — Mariah Rollins 26, Hildebrand 11, Gabbie Schroeder 2, Kimm 2, Hartman 1
Solo blocks — Kimm 1
Block assists — Ramspott 5, Hartman 2, VanScoyoc 2, Harvey 1, Kimm 1, Tippet 1, Gracie Hennings 1, Chante Hardaway 1
Digs — G. Schroeder 19, Hartman 14, Rollins 12, Hildebrand 6, Ramspott 6, Hennings 2, Olivia Davenport 1, Kaskie 1, Nessa Hardaway 1
Ace serves — Hartman 4, Rollins 1, G. Schroeder 1, Ramspott 1
The win followed a busy day Saturday, August 28 as the Bolts went 4-1 at Ankeny Centennial’s Early Bird Tournament. Liberty topped Sioux City North 2-0 (21-12, 21-19), West Des Moines Valley 2-0 (21-12, 21-13), Urbandale 2-1 (26-28, 21-13, 15-11), Council Bluffs Lincoln 2-0 (21-12, 21-19), and fell 2-1 to Dike-New Hartford (25-17, 17-25, 13-15).
Liberty 2, Sioux City North 0 (21-12, 21-19) Kills — Cassidy Hartman 10, Shelby Kimm 7, Asta Hildebrand 4, Sam Harvey 2, Nessa Hardaway 2, Gracie Hennings 1, Lauren Ramspott 1, Katie Tippet 1
Assists — Mariah Rollins 13, Hildebrand 6, Gabbie Schroeder 1
Solo blocks — Hartman 3, Hildebrand 1, Harvey 1
Block assists — Ramspott 2, Harvey 2, Hartman 2
Digs —Schroeder 9, Kimm 3, Hartman 3, Rollins 3, Ramspott 1, Harvey 1
Ace serves — Hartman 2, Ramspott 1, Kimm 1
Liberty 2, Valley-West Des Moines 0 (21-12, 21-13) Kills — Cassidy Hartman 6, Shelby Kimm 5, Asta Hildebrand 3, Sam Harvey 3, Lilah VanScoyoc 2, Lauren Ramspott 1
Assists —Mariah Rollins 10, Hildebrand 9
Solo blocks — Hildebrand 1
Block assists — Harvey 3, Hildebrand 2, Hartman 2, VanScoyoc 1
Digs —Hartman 8, Carlie Schroeder 5, Kimm 4, Hildebrand 2, Gabbie Schroeder 2, Rollins 2, Harvey 1
Ace serves — G. Schroeder 1, C. Schroeder 1, Hartman 1, Rollins 1
Liberty 2, Urbandale 1 (26-28, 21-13, 15-11)
Kills — Shelby Kimm 8, Lilah VanScoyoc 6, Cassidy Hartman 5, Sam Harvey 4, Lauren Ramspott 3, Asta Hildebrand 2, Gabbie Schroeder 1
Assists — Hildebrand 13, Mariah Rollins 8, Kimm 2, Harvey 1, Schroeder 1
Solo blocks — Ramspott 1
Block assists — Ramspott 1, VanScoyoc 1
Digs —G. Schroeder 10, Carlie Schroeder 10, Kimm 7, Hartman 6, Hildebrand 4, Rollins 3, Ramspott 1
Ace serves — Hildebrand 2, Ramspott 1
Liberty 2, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0 (21-12, 21-19) Kills — Shelby Kimm 5, Cassidy Hartman 5, Lilah VanScoyoc 5, Asta Hildebrand 4, Sam Harvey 1
Assists — Hildebrand 10, Mariah Rollins 7, Gabbie Schroeder 1
Solo blocks — Harvey 1
Block assists — Kimm 1, Harvey 1, Nessa Hardaway 1, VanScoyoc 1
Digs —Kimm 6, Hartman 6, Schroeder 4, Olivia Davenport 3, Lauren Ramspott 1, Hildebrand 1, Harvey 1, VanScoyoc 1, Rollins 1
Ace serves — Kimm 1
Dike-New Hartford 2, Liberty 1 (25-17, 17-25, 13-15)
Kills — Cassidy Hartman 13, Shelby Kimm 7, Sam Harvey 5, Asta Hildebrand 4, Lauren Ramspott 3, Lilah VanScoyoc 3
Assists — Mariah Rollins 17, Hildebrand 9, Gabbie Schroeder 4, Hartman 1
Solo blocks — Ramspott 1, Kimm 1, Harvey 1
Block assists — Kimm 2, Harvey 2, Ramspott 1, Hartman 1
Digs —Schroeder 16, Kimm 11, Hartman 10, Hildebrand 6, Rollins 6
Ace serves — Kimm 1, Hartman 1
The Bolts are in action Saturday, Sept. 11 at Iowa City West High’s Live Like Line tournament honoring Caroline Found and starting at 9:00 a.m. Liberty travels to Western Dubuque-Epworth on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for a 7:00 p.m. varsity match and hosts Cedar Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Liberty’s home invitational tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 starting at 9:00 a.m.
The Lightning remained the No.1-ranked team in Class 5A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s weekly rankings released on Thursday, Sept. 2.