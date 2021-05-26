Thank you, Solon Economist, for the articles about the June 8 special election to fill the board of supervisors vacancy created when Janelle Rettig resigned.
Turnout in special elections is always light and makes your vote count even more.
I listened to the May 19 Johnson County League of Women Voters forum and all three candidates appear to have qualifications needed to be a supervisor. I favor Democrat Jon Green who was nominated at a special convention. Who do you favor?
I did my patriotic duty serving in the U.S. Army and plan to vote on or before June 8. Now it’s your turn to do your duty as a U.S. citizen and vote on or before June 8.
Paul Deaton
Solon