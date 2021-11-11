IOWA CITY— Voters in the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) overwhelmingly approved the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) and returned two incumbents to the school board in the 2021 city and school election held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The PPEL levy will collect a maximum of $1.34 per $1,000 of the assessed valuation of taxable property within the district for 10 years with the money going toward construction, repair and improvement projects, as well as acquiring technology, equipment and vehicles for the district. The PPEL levy passed easily with 10,209 votes for and 2,315 opposed.
The RPS is a general declaration of how the district intends to spend the money it receives from the State of Iowa’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund, which is revenue collected from a six percent sales tax. SAVE replaced the previous School Improvement Local Option (SILO) sales tax in 2008 and increased from five percent.
SAVE dollars, according to the RPS, is utilized for a variety of construction and improvement projects ranging from information technology upgrades to work on new and existing buildings with the district’s Facilities Master Plan 2.0 as a roadmap. SAVE dollars may also be applied toward debt service for general obligation (GO) bonds voters approved in the past and may also be put toward property tax relief.
The RPS was approved with 10,209 for and 1,585 opposed.
Incumbents Ruthina Malone (currently the board’s vice-president) and J.P. Claussen retained seats on the school board of directors for another four-year term holding off challengers Krista Burrus and Sheila Pinter and welcome newcomer Jayne Finch. Maka Pilcher Hayek was elected to fill the remaining two years of a vacant seat on the board.
Iowa City Community School District Precincts reporting (of 49) 49
School Board Director, full term (3 seats)
Krista Burrus 4,480
J.P. Claussen 8,507
Ruthina A Malone 8,933
Jayne Finch 5,907
Sheila Pinter 2,982
Write-in 198
School Board Director, 2 year term to fill vacancy
Maka Pilcher Hayek 10,026
Write-in 234
Public Measures (50% required)
LY: Physical Plant and Equipment Levy YES 10,209 NO 2,315