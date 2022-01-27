The Liberty High varsity girls basketball team dipped to 7-5 on the season with a 64-58 home loss to Waterloo West, Jan. 18.
The Wahawks flew to a 21-14 lead at the end of the first period and held a 33-23 halftime advantage before taking a 44-32 lead into the final quarter. Jasmine Barney led Liberty with 21 and Avery Gaudet produced a dozen, all from three-point range. Barney led in assists and rebounds with four and seven respectively.
West improved to 11-1 to lead the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Valley Division with a 7-0 conference record while the Bolts sat in third place in the Mississippi Division, behind 11-0,5-0, City High and 9-3,5-2, Linn-Mar with a 4-2 conference showing.
Liberty travels to City High Friday, Jan. 28, for a girl-boy doubleheader at 6 p.m. The Little Hawks flew away with a 77-67 win Jan. 4 at Liberty. The Bolts travel to Dubuque Senior for a 1 p.m. game Saturday, Jan. 29. The Rams and Lightning were scheduled to play on Dec. 14. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic visits North Liberty Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a 7:30 p.m. varsity start.
Waterloo West 64, Liberty High 58
Scoring— Barney 21, Avery Gaudet 12, Ava Meyer 7, Kinsley Robertson 6, Bella Tafolla, Sunny Yarnell, and Brynlee Slockett 3.
3-point baskets— Gaudet 4, Barney and Robertson 2, Meyer, Madeline Casey, Tafolla, and Slockett 1.