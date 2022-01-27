The Liberty High varsity girls basketball team dipped to 7-5 on the season with a 64-58 home loss to Waterloo West, Jan. 18.

The Wahawks flew to a 21-14 lead at the end of the first period and held a 33-23 halftime advantage before taking a 44-32 lead into the final quarter. Jasmine Barney led Liberty with 21 and Avery Gaudet produced a dozen, all from three-point range. Barney led in assists and rebounds with four and seven respectively.

West improved to 11-1 to lead the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Valley Division with a 7-0 conference record while the Bolts sat in third place in the Mississippi Division, behind 11-0,5-0, City High and 9-3,5-2, Linn-Mar with a 4-2 conference showing.

Liberty travels to City High Friday, Jan. 28, for a girl-boy doubleheader at 6 p.m. The Little Hawks flew away with a 77-67 win Jan. 4 at Liberty. The Bolts travel to Dubuque Senior for a 1 p.m. game Saturday, Jan. 29. The Rams and Lightning were scheduled to play on Dec. 14. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic visits North Liberty Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a 7:30 p.m. varsity start.

Waterloo West 64, Liberty High 58

Scoring— Barney 21, Avery Gaudet 12, Ava Meyer 7, Kinsley Robertson 6, Bella Tafolla, Sunny Yarnell, and Brynlee Slockett 3.

3-point baskets— Gaudet 4, Barney and Robertson 2, Meyer, Madeline Casey, Tafolla, and Slockett 1.

Assists— Barney 4, Robertson 2, Gaudet 1, Kennedy Daugherty 1.

Rebounds— Barney 7, Robertson 6, Meyer 5, Yarnell 4, Gaudet 2, Daugherty, Casey, Libby Allen, and Tafolla 1.

Blocks— Meyer 1.

Steals— Barney 3, Casey and Robertson 1.

