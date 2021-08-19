NORTH LIBERTY — The Eastern Iowa Circus is billed as a non-profit group of performers interested in building community through creative expression.
Member Ken Logan said, “We are a hodge-podge collection of professional circus performers from the Des Moines and Iowa City areas (and St. Louis, MO as well),” while Laura Ernst, who produced the show and crawled inside an inflatable orb (or “Human Hamster Ball,” as she called it) and ran around the ring, said “We’re here to do the insane for your entertainment.”
The hodge-podge of performers doing the insane entertained a crowd Saturday, August 14 at Centennial Park in North Liberty as part of the City of North Liberty’s Summer Slate of activities.
The craziness included the hamster ball, fire dancing, juggling, juggling with flaming batons, and aerial acrobatic routines with the performers twirling overhead from just a length of cloth.
Ernst, while not formally a member of the troupe, was asked to produce the show (run the technical aspects such as the music). But “Performers in general in the circus arts are just a big group of friends that are like, ‘Let’s do crazy stuff together,’ and they asked me to come in and produce it. And then they were like, ‘You should do the hamster ball!’”
Logan, a performer and rigger for the aerial stunts, pointed out while many of the tricks and stunts performed are dangerous – fire eating and twirling from a 12-yard-long strip of fabric, as examples, “Everybody who’s performing here has been training for years to put on shows like this. We love putting on shows like this. It’s nice to be able to do so once again after a lot of things being so sketchy for so long.”
Everybody performing with the Eastern Iowa Circus “started somewhere,” Logan said. “Every single person in the audience could do something like this if they train hard enough. In fact, he runs Iowa Circus Arts, a dedicated training program in Des Moines that teaches aerialist, acrobatic, and juggling skills among others. “Everybody CAN do it if they get off the couch and start.” The big takeaway from the performance, he added, is “Everybody can do something awesome if they put their mind to it and train their body to follow. Don’t let where you’re at in the moment – physically, mentally, emotionally; don’t let that stop you from getting to where you want to be five-ten years down the road.”
The Summer Slate was designed by the city to provide a variety of community fun events to look forward to after a year of cancellations, shifting plans, “stand-ins and alternatives.” The final of three concerts in the park is set for Saturday, August 21 at Centennial Park with bands Big Begonias and Crystal City performing. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with Big Begonias taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. After Crystal City finishes around 8:30 p.m. there will be a half-hour pause to allow dogs to be taken home before the 15-minute fireworks show kicks off at 9:00 p.m.
Full details can be found on the City’s website at https://northlibertyiowa.org.