The Iowa City West High varsity bowlers finished seventh in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Valley Division Boys Bowling Tournament Thursday, Jan. 27, at Cherry Lanes, at the Diamond Jo Casino.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title with 3,213, Dubuque Senior was the runner up with 3,024.
Hempstead’s Dakota Rupp won with 472 and Kennedy’s Lucas Dolphin was second with 471.
Senior Stirlen Roberson led the Trojans with 389
The Trojans visit Cedar Rapids Jefferson, at May City Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, at 3:45 p.m. and close out the regular season hosting Durant Monday, Feb. 7, at Colonial Lanes, starting at 3:15 p.m. and Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic Friday, Feb. 11, at 3:15 p.m.
Boys and Girls State Qualifier tournaments are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the State Tourney set for Wednesday, Feb. 23.
MVC Valley Division Girls Tournament
Team scores— 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,777. 2, Dubuque Senior 2,745. 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,484. 4, Dubuque Hempstead, 2,467. 5, Waterloo West 2,437. 6, Waterloo East 2,136. 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,010. 8, Iowa City West 1,991.
IC West individual scores— Roberson 210-179-389, Ryan Bys 203-168-371, Declan Bunn 170-178-348, Alexander Rohm 163-174-337, Kolby Ripperton 203-134-337, Adam McLean 160-164-324.