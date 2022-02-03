The Iowa City West High varsity girls bowlers finished eighth in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) Valley Division Girls Bowling Tournament Thursday, Jan. 27, at Cherry Lanes, at the Diamond Jo Casino.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the team title with 2,777, Dubuque Senior was the runner up with 2,745.
Kennedy’s Chloe Pierce won with 433 and teammate Kaylee Harris was second with 428.
Senior Jade Ritchey led the Trojans with 306
The Trojans visit Cedar Rapids Jefferson, at May City Bowl, Friday, Feb. 4, at 3:45 p.m. and close out the regular season Monday, Feb. 7, hosting Durant at Colonial Lanes, starting at 3:15 p.m., and hosting Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic on Friday, Feb. 11, at 3:15 p.m.
Boys and Girls State Qualifier tournaments are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the State Tourney set for Wednesday, Feb. 23.
MVC Valley Division Girls Tournament
Team scores— 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2,777. 2, Dubuque Senior 2,745. 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,484. 4, Dubuque Hempstead, 2,467. 5, Waterloo West 2,437. 6, Waterloo East 2,136. 7, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,010. 8, Iowa City West 1,991.
IC West individual scores— Ritchey 159-147-306, Kayla Schindler 148-145-293, Whitney Noeller 132-124-256, Isabelle Mehmen 117-121-238, Kaylen Brackett 142-92-234, Alexa King 109-102-211.