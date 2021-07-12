MARION— Marion’s newly named Wolves mauled the Clear Creek Amana (CCA) varsity baseball team Thursday, July 8, in a doubleheader in Marion. The former Indians took the opener 15-5 and got the sweep with a 5-2 nightcap win dipping the Clippers to 15-15 while improving to 29-5 as the end of the season draws near.
CCA started game one on a positive note plating two runners in the top of the first, and two more in the second for an early 4-0 lead. However, Marion answered with one run in the bottom of the second, and five in the third. Two Wolves crossed the plate in the fourth, with two more in the fifth to give Marion a 10-4 advantage. One Clipper scurried across the dish in the sixth, but a five-run bottom of the inning sank the boats.
Parker Smith, Sam Young, Brock Reade, and Stirlen Roberson had one hit each for CCA with a double for Reade and Roberson, and two runs driven in by Roberson. Reade spent 3-1/3 innings on the mound where he gave up nine hits and eight runs (two earned), walked four, and dispensed a trio of strikeouts. Cooper Hoffman worked 1-2/3 innings giving up three hits and seven runs (six earned) while Tyler Loren spent 1/3 of an inning on the mound with one hit.
The Boats struck first again in the nightcap, this time when Parker Smith and Sam Young scored in the top of the third for a 2-0 lead before one Wolf scored in the bottom of the inning. Two Marion runs in the fifth, and two more in the sixth coupled with holding the Clippers scoreless handed Marion the sweep. Smith, Young, Reade, Jack Downes, Roberson, and Tommy Morlan produced one base hit each in the contest with one RBI from Reade. Josh Loren pitched five innings giving up three hits and three runs (one earned), walking four, and producing three strikeouts while Caleb Allan worked one inning giving up two hits and two earned runs.
Marion 15, Clear Creek Amana 5
Hits — Parker Smith 1, Sam Young 1, Brock Reade 1, Stirlen Roberson 1
Singles — Smith 1, Young 1
Doubles — Reade 1, Roberson 1
Runs —Young 2, Smith 1, Reade 1, Cash Jensen 1
RBI — Roberson 2, Reade 1, Cooper Hoffman 1
Pitching — Reade 3.1 IP, 9 hit, 8 runs (2 earned), 4 walks, 3 strikeouts. Hoffman 1.2 IP, 3 hits, 7 runs (6 earned), 3 walks, 1 strikeout. Tyler Loren 0.1 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts
Marion 5, Clear Creek Amana 2
Hits — Parker Smith 1, Sam Young 1, Brock Reade 1, Jack Downes 1, Stirlen Roberson 1, Tommy Morlan 1
Runs —Smith 1, Young 1
RBI — Reade 1
Pitching — Josh Loren 5.0 IP, 3 hits, 3 runs (1 earned), 4 walks, 3 strikeouts. Caleb Allan 1.0 IP, 2 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts