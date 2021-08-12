TIFFIN— 2020 was a challenging year for Clear Creek Amana’s (CCA) cross country runners. In addition to dealing with COVID-19 restrictions, and the combining of the girls and boys programs.
Coach Ben Robison, in his 13th year with the program, and seventh year at the helm, said, “The 2020 Season definitely didn’t end the way we had anticipated … finishing fourth at the State Qualifying Meet, in a crazy-tight team race, and just missing the state championships qualifying. We are excited to get back to ‘normal’, and not have to navigate quarantines and shutdowns. The kids in the mix for varsity spots have had a great Summer of training, coming off an incredibly successful (in many different ways) 2020 track season.”
Four juniors: Gavin Zillyette, Peyton Stadler, Cameron Kimm, and Jackson Schloss, with sophomore Noah Yost make up the “key returners” for the boys. Zillyette brings an impressive resume’ having been on the 2018 Class 3A State runner-up team, and the 2019 WaMaC Champions team and State runner-up team (he also was an individual qualifier). Last year Zillyette was the State Track 400-meter hurdles runner-up, and part of the third place 4x800-meter relay. In addition, he was an individual qualifier for the 2020 State Cross Country Meet. Junior Cash Jensen and freshmen Brock Hilsman and Tate Schloss will add depth to the Clippers’ line-up as they seek to improve on last year’s 5th place finish in the WaMaC Championship meet, and their 4th Place State Qualifying Meet finish.
“We’ll be led in a big way by Senior Gavin Zillyette, who’s primed to have a big season, coming off a HUGE state track championships meet. We anticipate the 2-5, maybe 2-7 to be pretty tightly packed … back to the old CCAXC Bread and Butter! I think we are going to have nine guys in the mix on any given night … and our key to success is to keep our spread down under 80-90 seconds,” Robison said. “This season should be a good one for the Clippers. Roster size is up, summer training has been high quality and consistent, and we’ve got dudes that are bought in! We’re looking to get back to the top-tier of the WaMaC and a team back to the State Championships.”
Haidyn Barker, a junior, will continue to lead the way for the Clipper girls. She made a splash in 2019 as a freshman taking third in the WaMaC Championships, and runner-up last season. Barker was also an individual qualifier for the State Meet both years. Seniors Allie Kounkel and Meghan Cullen are back in the CCA line-up with sophomores Avery Allan and Eva Plathe as well. Senior Kalin Rotzoll and freshmen Kira Barker, Olivia Stopko, and Ella Chatham are new to the squad this season.
The girls were seventh last year in the WaMaC Championships with Haidyn Barker as the sole individual qualifier for the State Meet.
“Roster numbers are WAY, WAY up on the girls side, and we are stoked to see quite a few kids who are brand new to Cross Country. I anticipate quite a few of these newcomers – especially freshman – be immediate contributors. In year two of the combined program, we look to be significantly more competitive! The WaMaC was not terribly senior-heavy last year, and I would guess that the conference is going to be a dogfight … and the teams scores could be pretty tight! We have the potential to be a Top-5 team in the conference. Individually, Junior Haidyn Barker, is the highest returner from 2019 in the conference.”
Jim White, Paige O’Brien, and Megan Miller will assist Robison again this season.
The Clippers will start their 2021 campaign on Saturday, August 28, at Cedar Rapids Prairie’s invitational starting at 8 a.m. CCA’s home Clipper Cross Country Classic is set for Monday, Sept. 27 at the Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City starting at 5 p.m.
2021 Clear Creek Amana cross country schedule (subject to change)
Saturday, August 28 AT Cedar Rapids Prairie High School 8:00 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2 AT Iowa City Regina (Kickers Soccer Complex) 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9 AT Fairfield (Waterworks Park) 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16 AT Cedar Falls (Birdsall Park) 4:40 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23 AT Cedar Rapids Kennedy (Seminole Valley Park) 3:45 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27 HOME MEET (Kickers Soccer Complex, Iowa City) 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30 AT Iowa City High (Kickers Soccer Complex) 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, October 7 AT Central DeWitt (Grace Lutheran Camp) 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, October 14 WaMaC Meet (Independence High School) 4:00 p.m.