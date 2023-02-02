One injured in single vehicle crash Feb 2, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephanie Turner, 44, Mount Vernon, was injured in a one vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27. She was transported by Area Ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.According to Sgt. Chad Watkinson of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a call of the crash at 11:59 p.m.Turner was westbound on Mount Vernon Road near Wilder Drive when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.Turner was charged with operating while intoxicated second offense, driving while barred, failure to maintain control and no insurance.Other agendies responding to the scene include West Bertram Fire Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you