Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2023 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa, including a pair of Anamosa projects.
A pair of grants were awarded to the Arts Court for paintings to be installed on a fence behind Main Street and facing Huber Street and painting on metal panels to be installed in the alley behind Main Street and on Huber Street.
"Diamond Vogel is thrilled to work with many local volunteers that help build communities and enhance their communities' economic vitality. Passionate volunteers like those engaged in Paint Iowa Beautiful make Iowa a great place to live," Doug Vogel, vice-president, marketing, of the Iowa-based company said.
"The Paint Iowa Beautiful program gives Keep Iowa Beautiful a unique opportunity to directly help volunteers improve their neighborhoods and communities," Andy Frantz, executive director of Keep Iowa Beautiful, said. "These projects not only help beautify the area, but they also have a direct effect on community pride and improve the economic vitality of the communities involved."
In the 20-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 13,270 gallons of paint for 1,438 community projects in Iowa.