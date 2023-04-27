Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for the 2023 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa, including a pair of Anamosa projects.

A pair of grants were awarded to the Arts Court for paintings to be installed on a fence behind Main Street and facing Huber Street and painting on metal panels to be installed in the alley behind Main Street and on Huber Street.

Recommended for you