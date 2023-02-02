I was very excited to see Governor Kim Reynolds sign HF 68 into law on Tuesday, Jan. 24, amid hundreds of supporters in the Iowa State Capitol. The Students First Act makes state education funding available for K-12 students who choose to attend private schools. This bill had my support. As I stated on the floor during debate, my district is filled with wonderful private and public schools that thrive together. I believe in funding students over a system and that every student matters.
Here are some facts to counter some unfounded rumors.
Universal eligibility will be phased in over three years. All incoming kindergartners and all prior public-school students will be eligible beginning year one with the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Eligibility for families of children currently enrolled in accredited private schools will be income based over the first two years.
During the 2023-2024 school year, private school students with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level (FPL) are eligible.
In the 2024-2025 school year, private school eligibility expands to include families with household incomes at or below 400% FPL are eligible.
Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, all K-12 students in Iowa are eligible.
The Students First Act empowers all parents and students to choose the public or non-public school to best fit their educational needs. It establishes an Educational Savings Account (ESA) for parents to pay for private school tuition, tutoring or other non-public school related expenses. Currently, only families with significant financial means are able to afford to pay their income, sales, and property taxes while also paying thousands of dollars per year in private school tuition. This bill opens school choice to low- and middle-income families as well.
Parents or guardians who enroll their eligible children in an accredited private school will receive an amount equal to the per pupil funds allocated by the state to all public-school districts each year. The funds are estimated at $7,598 per pupil for the 2023-2024 school year and will be deposited into an education savings account (ESA) to be used for tuition, fees, and other qualified education expenses.
The bill includes over $1,200 per student in new funding for public schools with resident students attending a non-public school. Public schools will keep their property tax revenue, and they will receive an estimated $1,200 for each resident student opting for private education with an ESA. The bill also creates an opportunity for nearly a hundred million dollars statewide, currently unused in restricted accounts in public schools, to be used to raise teacher pay.
Experiences in other states with substantive school choice programs show improved student achievement in both public and non-public schools. Eleven peer-reviewed studies show improved achievement from students in private schools, and 25 studies show improved achievement from students in public school in states with school choice programs. Furthermore, students in rural schools also see improved achievement. Arizona, a state with one of the most expansive school choice programs in the country, saw rural students improved by 21 points between 2007-2019 compared to a national rural decrease of two points.
Some critics say school choice will take funding away from public schools. This claim is quickly countered by the record of increases for K-12 schools over the last several years. Since 2017, cumulative increases in K-12 spending are roughly $1.5 billion. Next year, Iowa schools are expected to receive over $17,000 per student, for an average of over $340,000 for a classroom of 20 students, and a total of $8 billion statewide from all sources. Despite Democrats’ claims of defunding education, the only time K-12 funding has been cut is when Democrats controlled all of state government in 2009-2010.
Legitimate polls of Iowa voters have consistently shown strong parental support for school choice for all reasons but especially for bullying, special learning needs and tutoring. Governor Reynolds also made school choice a centerpiece of her campaign, and she won by one of the largest margins in an Iowa governor’s race in the last 40 years.
There is a lot of misinformation out there so please be patient and informed. This was NOT a public vs. private school issue. It is an educational reform, and I would like to encourage all to actually read the bill before contacting us with misinformation. This is my 5th session in the statehouse as an elected official. Not once has the teacher’s union (ISEA) visited with me, even while serving all 5 sessions on Appropriations and two of those on Education Appropriations.
As I will close this topic in the newsletter, I would like to thank everyone in the education system. Many of my friends and family work in the public and private school system. We have a choice in many things where we purchase groceries, day cares, cars, hospitals, trade schools, colleges, trades—why should K-12 be any different?