I was very excited to see Governor Kim Reynolds sign HF 68 into law on Tuesday, Jan. 24, amid hundreds of supporters in the Iowa State Capitol. The Students First Act makes state education funding available for K-12 students who choose to attend private schools. This bill had my support. As I stated on the floor during debate, my district is filled with wonderful private and public schools that thrive together. I believe in funding students over a system and that every student matters.

Here are some facts to counter some unfounded rumors.

Recommended for you