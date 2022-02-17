Most Johnson County governmental offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in observance of Presidents Day.
Detailed schedule changes and other office closures include:
Ambulance: Johnson County Ambulance Service (JCAS) will be available for routine and emergency response. The JCAS billing and administrative offices will be closed. Emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency, residents should always dial 911.
Conservation: The Conservation administrative office and Education Center will be closed. All conservation areas will remain open and park rangers will be on call.
Emergency Management: The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) administrative office will be closed, but emergency services remain available 365 days a year. In an emergency, always dial 911. For non-emergency matters, call 319-356-6700.
Medical Examiner: The Medical Examiner Department (JCME) will be available for emergency response. JCME administrative offices will be closed. JCME should be contacted via the 24-hour pager service by calling 563-244-0054.
Mental Health/Disability Services: The Mental Health/Disability Services department will be closed.
SEATS: There will be no Johnson County SEATS Demand Response or rural service. Johnson County paratransit service will run for the cities of Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty and University Heights. Check individual city websites for their hours.
Secondary Roads: The Secondary Roads administrative offices will be closed. Road crews will be on standby and will respond to winter weather conditions on roadways if necessary.
Sheriff’s Office: The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Administrative, Civil and Records divisions will be closed. All other services will operate as normal and be available for routine and emergency response.
Social Services: The Social Services department will be closed.
Veterans Affairs: The Veterans Affairs department will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact va@johnsoncountyiowa.gov or 319-356-6049 for more information, or to schedule an appointment.
State offices located in County buildings: The Clerk of Court and the Sixth Judicial District Court, both located in the Johnson County Courthouse, 417 S. Clinton Street in Iowa City, will be open regular business hours.
The Department of Human Services and Juvenile Court Services, both located in the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building, 855 S. Dubuque Street in Iowa City, will be open regular business hours.